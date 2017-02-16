Lifestyle briefs for Feb. 19

Aviston Legion rummage sale
The Aviston Legion Auxiliary will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the American Legion, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. At the sale Thursday and Friday, there will be baked goods available for purchase. On Saturday, there will be a $3 per brown bag or $5 per trash bag sale. The event also includes a quilt raffle and attendance prizes. Information: 618-228-7311.
Black history/black present/black future
This event commemorates the East St. Louis Race Riot of 1917 while celebrating “Black Strides” through presentations by area poets, artists, activists and educators. Black History begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Higher Education Center, 601 J.R. Thompson Drive, East St. Louis. The Eugene B. Redmond Writers Club partnered with the East St. Louis 1917 Riot Centennial Commission and Cultural Initiative and additional area sponsors to host this event. Information: 618-650-3991.
Estate planning lecture
Mary E. Buettner will present “Estate Planning for Clients with Dementia” beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park, Waterloo. This program will discuss the mental capacity required for estate planning, health care surrogate laws, power of attorney and living wills. Information: 618-939-6232.
Lincoln Gala tickets
The last day to purchase tickets for the fifth annual Lincoln Gala and Dinner is Feb. 22. The St. Clair County Republications will host this semi-formal event from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. The event features a reception, dinner, 50-50 drawing, door prizes and a gun raffle. Information and tickets: www.stclaircountyrepublicans.com or 618-971-9555.
Main Street Community Center dance
Liberty Village of Maryville is sponsoring a 1950s themed dance from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. This is a free event for area seniors who are 55 and older. Information: 618-656-0300.
SIUE summer theater auditions
The Department of Theater and Dance at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will hold open auditions for its summer shows from 9 a.m.-4p.m. Friday in the Katherine Dunham Hall, SIUE campus. The productions scheduled for this summer are “Working the Musical,” Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and “The Addams Family a New Musical.” For audition requirements and more information call 618-650-5614 or email pcocuzz@siue.edu.
SIUC theater presents ‘A Nightingale for Dr. Du Bois’
In honor of Black History Month, Southern Illinois University Carbondale theater presents “A Nightingale for Dr. Du Bois.” This event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the McLeod Theater, SIUC campus. W.E.B. Du Bois was one of the first civil rights activists and the first African American to graduate with a doctorate from Harvard University. Tickets are $18 for adults and $6 for students. Information: 618-453-6000 or theater.siu.edu.
SWIC concert
Flutists Shelly Monier and Kristi Caroni and pianist Diana Umali will perform “Gazing into the Crystal Ball” beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Schmidt Art Center, Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville campus as part of SWIC’s Chamber Music Series. The recital consists of music written during the 20th century by composers of diverse backgrounds. Information: swic.edu/music.
