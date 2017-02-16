Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings this week

Belleville
▪ Belleville Running Club — This non-profit running group is beginning a “Couch to 5K” training program for aspiring athletes of all ability levels. An informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the Nichols Center, 515 East D St., Belleville. Information: 618-235-3200.
▪ Books at a Bar — The Belleville Public Library sponsored book club will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in The Wine Tap, 223 E. Main St., Belleville. Reading selections for this month are “1984” by George Orwell and “The Map Thief” by Michael Blanding. Information: 618-234-0441.
Bethalto
▪ International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Retired Members Club — The IBEW #649 club has a breakfast meeting beginning 9 a.m. Thursday at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Information: 618-656-7593.
Fairview Heights
▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Caseyville Township building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. The evening’s program is “Heart Month” and will be hosted by Marion Hinkle and Patty Brennecke.
Granite City
▪ Chouteau Township Senior Club — Anyone 50 and older is invited to the Senior Club dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chouteau township hall, 906 Thorngate, Granite City. Bring a side or dessert.
O’Fallon
▪ Parents Without Partners — This monthly meeting and orientation for prospective members will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in O’Charley’s Restaurant, 1313 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Information: 618-234-5937.
Swansea
▪ 90-plus Club — The meeting time for this senior club has changed to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Olympika Bar and Grill, 127 N. Belt West, Swansea. Information: Norm Geolat, 618-978-8753.
Waterloo
▪ Alzheimer’s Association support group — The next meeting will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Pat Felix, a registered nurse, will present “Communication and Dementia.” Information: 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
