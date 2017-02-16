Religious briefs for Feb. 18

Faith in Action auction committee
A Collinsville based non-profit, Faith in Action is seeking volunteers to serve on their auction committee which runs their annual July fundraiser. The next meeting of the committee begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in 233 N. Seminary, Collinsville. This organization provides transportation, information and referral services, and outreach at no charge to seniors over 60 or adults with disabilities. Information: 618-799-9085.
Music at O’Fallon Faith Lutheran
Music for Mardi Gras will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. A few of the performing groups include Dixieland Delight, The Pirates, Singing Bells, and many more. A dessert reception will follow the program. Information: 618-632-5562.
Seminar at First United Presbyterian
Brian Kuhn, Director of Youth and Families from Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, will be leading a seminar on the adolescent brain and faith beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday at the First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Brian has a master’s degree in counseling and teaches suicide prevention at Soul Shop, a nation-wide faith-based educational service. Childcare will be provided. Information: 618-233-0295.
Youth ministry trivia night
The Sixth Annual Youth Ministries’ Trivia Night will begin 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. There will also be a silent auction, raffle, and 50/50 drawing. The cost is $10 per person with eight people per table. All proceeds will benefit youth ministry at the church. Information: 618-233-0295.
