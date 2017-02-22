Lifestyle briefs for Feb. 23

Auxiliary book fair
HSHS St. Joseph-Breese Auxiliary will have a used book fair and bake sale from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the American Legion, 575 N. Main St. Breese. Admission of $6 will be charged Thursday, the other days are free. Proceeds from this event will benefit St. Joseph’s Hospital.
The Colonel’s Society winter social
The Morrison-Talbott Library is hosting a winter social from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Colonel Morrison Home, 219 Park St., Waterloo. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Colonel Morrison Home, a historical site located next to the library. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Information: 618-939-6232.
Jazz at the B’Eastro
The Belleville East Band and Orchestra Parents organization will have a fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bellecourt Manor, 225 East A St., Belleville. All proceeds will support the Belleville East Lancer Band program. Tickets are $50. Information: 618-581-5929.
NCYC fundraiser at St. Clare
St. Clare Church in O’Fallon is accepting used clothing and household items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St. All proceeds benefit the St. Clare Youth Group’s attendance at the 2017 National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis. The items collected will be sold to Savers in Fairview Heights, a thrift store open to the public. Information: 618-632-3562.
Polar Plunge
Special Olympics Illinois is hosting the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge and Donut Dash 5K starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 801 Lake Road, Carlyle. After the plunge and dash, all participants are invited to a Post Plunge Party for awards and a luncheon at Carlyle Junior High School, 1631 12th St., Carlyle.
All proceeds benefit the 22,000 traditional athletes and 20,000 Young Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. For further information go to www.plungeillinois.com or call 618-654-6680.
Ray Coleman book signing
East St. Louis native and Belleville resident Ray Coleman will sign copies of his book “The Obama Phenomenon,” at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. A lecture will take place after each book signing. Copies of his book will be available for purchase. Information: 618-973-0500.
Starting Over support group
This non-denominational support group for men and women who have experienced the loss of a spouse will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. The cost for all six sessions is $30. Information: 618-632-3899 or 618-235-4447.
Swansea Rotary dinner and auction
The Rotary Club of Swansea is hosting “Enchanted Dinner, Auction & Wine Discovery” from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. This event will feature wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, and a dinner. John Pertzborn, co-anchor for FOX 2 News in the Morning, will MC the evening.
Tickets cost $50 per person. All proceeds to benefit Belize Children’s Program and Polio Eradication. Information: www.swansearotary.org or 618-304-5535.
