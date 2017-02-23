Actress Janine Turner shares triumphs from tribulations at Working Women’s Survival Show

One of the speakers for the Working Women’s Show has a very frank, outgoing voice mail. “Hi, this is Janine. If you leave me a voice mail, I will never, never-ever-ever-ever-ever, get to it. I mean, maybe, but …”
Janine Turner, who played Maggie O'Connell on “Northern Exposure” and won an Emmy for her work, laughs off the message later. “I was going to change it, but I can’t figure out how!” she says.
The actress and constitutional activist speaks several times a year to various groups, either through her Constituting America or her inspirational messages, like the one she will deliver at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Working Women’s Show at the St. Charles Convention Center. The show starts Friday and goes through Sunday.
“My speech is turning tribulations into triumphs, or Ten Steps to Triumph,” she said from her ranch outside of Dallas over a crackly phone connection.


She plans to talk about “everything” from her growing up the daughter of a West Point man and a mother who “grew with the times” to her own career in Hollywood, starting at age 17.
“All the dark holes of my life,” she described the speech, “my story of how I pulled myself out.”
Her life’s story is interspersed with the stories of other “exceptional women,” such as Belva Lockwood, the first woman to appear on presidential ballots in 1884.
“It’s kind of fun to intermingle my life with theirs,” she said. “There’s got to be something that everybody can relate to.”
Janine’s cell phone gives several alerts while she talks. It’s her daughter, a freshman away at college.
The ranch keeps her busy and helps combat the empty nest.
“Now I have longhorn cattle and Angus ... I consider my longhorns my pets,” she says. She also has two cats and four dogs, which she loads up to take to her mom’s when she travels to her speaking engagements.
“She’s always really, really thrilled about that,” she laughs.
Her time onstage will be fun, she says, and is something that many women can relate to — although there are some things that she can’t speak authoritatively on.
“I won’t be speaking (about) nail polish, because I don’t wear any,” she said, referencing the work she does around her ranch.
Working Women’s Survival Show
- When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Where: St. Charles Convention Center, One Convention Center Plaza, St. Charles, MO
- Cost: $9.50 for adults, $7.50 for ages 6 to 11 or 60 and older, $6 with valid college ID
- What: Features guest speaker Janine Turner at 3 p.m. Saturday on the main stage. Exhibitors include health and wellness, cosmetics, self-defense courses, home products, restaurants and more. Seminars include a certified life coach, personal stylist and a private investigator.
- For more information, go to www.wwssonline.com.
