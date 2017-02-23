Religion briefs for Feb. 25

Maeystown Fastnacht
The St. John United Church of Christ will have its 38th annual German Fastnacht sausage and pancake supper from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. John UCC, 1301 Franklin, Maeystown. Music will be provided by the New Hanover Deutschmeisters. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for children 6-12.
Fastnacht is the German festival celebrated on Ash Wednesday eve to mark the beginning of Lent. Information: 618-580-5875.
Tenth Annual Pancake Day
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have Pancake and Waffle Day from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 111 Troy-O’Fallon Road, O’Fallon. Pancakes, waffles, juices and coffee will be served. Tickets: $7 for adults and $3 for children 2-12. Children under age two are free. Information: 618-632-6168.
Lenten fish frys
These local churches are offering fish fries on Ash Wednesday, March 1:
▪ St. Elizabeth Church — 4 to 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. 618-877-3300.
▪ St. Mary Parish — 4 to 7 p.m. St. Mary School, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville.
▪ St. Michael’s Paderborn — 4 to 7 p.m. St. Michael’s Paderborn, 4576 Buss Branch Road, Waterloo. Mass at 7:30 p.m.
‘Gloryway Quartet’
Bethalto Church of God presents the “Gloryway Quartet” as part of a southern gospel series at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. A free will offering will be taken at the event. Information: 618- 377-3070.
Parish wurstmarkt and bingo
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church will hold a wurstmarkt (meal) and bingo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the SS Peter and Paul School, 204 W. Mill St., Waterloo. Information: 618-791-7131.
Easter pound cakes
The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Route 162, Troy, will be accepting Easter pound cake orders now through April 2. The egg-shaped, chocolate covered cakes cost $12 per dozen or $6 per half dozen. To order: 618-667-6054.
