Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings this week

Belleville
▪ L.I.F.T. — Living Information For Today, a social club for widows and widowers, will hold their next meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Singers Nancy and Art Ruprecht will perform. Tickets cost $13. Information: 618-233-0592 or 618-638-4347.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — The next meeting is noon Tuesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Rev. Ed Weston will present “Creative Ways to Give.” This club is open to the public and guests are welcome.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — The next meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Luke Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. The featured speaker is Society curator William Shannon IV. This meeting is open to the public. Information: www.stclair-ilgs.org.
▪ Wednesday Club — The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fletcher’s Kitchen and Tap, 6101 W. Main St., Belleville. Joan Kufskie will present “A Century of Dolls.” Information: 618-398-3578.
Edwardsville
Junior Service Club of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon — This club is holding Kidmania, its annual consignment sale, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. At this event, more than 80 venders will be selling baby gear and infant through tween and maternity clothing. Tickets cost $5. VIP, early admission tickets that allow shoppers to enter the sale at 7 a.m., cost $20. Proceeds go to community organizations that are sponsored by the Junior Service Club. Information: www.edglenjuniorservice.org.
Fairview Heights
Fairview Heights Toastmasters No. 4206 — The next Toastmasters meeting is on 7 p.m. Tuesday at 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Information: fairviewheights.toastmastersclubs.org.
Granite City
Granite City Senior Club — This club for seniors 50 years and older will play bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the Granite City Township hall, 2060 Delmar, Granite City. Admission costs one dollar and four bingo cards may be purchased for one dollar. Information: 618-877-1215.
O’Fallon
O’Fallon Garden Club — The club will meet for a garden clean up day at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Community Garden, 599 E. State St., O’Fallon. Bring your own gardening gloves. Information: 618-624-0139.
Troy
Ainad Shriners — The Troy and Edwardsville Shrine Club is sponsoring a free orthopedic screening clinic for local children from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Hospital, 6800 Illinois Route 162, Maryville. Conditions that will be evaluated for treatment include scoliosis, club foot, hip problems, limb-length differences and more. Families do not need to know a fraternity club member to attend. Information: 314-329-4370.
Comments