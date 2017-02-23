Lifestyle briefs for Feb. 26

‘Pajama Party’ for early literacy
Three organizations in the Cahokia area will host a “Pajama Party” for families with children under 5. The event will take place from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cahokia Public Library, 140 Cahokia Park Drive, Cahokia. Attendees will receive information about early literacy services available in Cahokia, snacks and a free book. This free event is hosted by Children’s Home Plus Aid’s Stronger Beginnings for Families, Lighthouse Learning Centers and the Cahokia Public Library. It is partially funded by the Illinois State Board of Education and United Way of Greater St. Louis. Information: 618-332-1491.
Ageless Gala nominations
St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System is accepting nominations for the 2017 Ageless Remarkable St. Louisans Gala until Friday, March 10. The event will be Saturday, Oct. 28. Each year it honors outstanding St. Louisans, 75 years and older, who have contributed to the community through work, philanthropy and volunteerism. Nomination forms are available online at www.standrews1.com. Information: 314-802-1944.
Gateway Green Industry conference
The Gateway Green Industry conference will take place at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Neil Diboll, owner of Prairie Nursery in Wisconsin, will give the keynote address on the topic of “Prairie and Savanna plants for urban and suburban gardens.” Topics at the conference include sports turf, golf, landscape, parks and recreation and more. Tickets cost $80. A complete program listing is available online at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/mms. Information: 618-344-4230.
SWIC celebrates Women’s History Month
Southwestern Illinois College hosts a “Herstory” event, Diversity Chat: Women Field Photographers, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sam Wolf Campus, Granite City. Art instructor Nancy Friederich will speak about eight female photographers who have worked all over the world and in combat situations. Information: 618-235-2700, ext. 5112.
Fairview Heights luncheon and bingo
Fairview Heights Parks and Recreation Department will hold a corned beef and cabbage luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday at 10025 N. Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. The food will be catered by the Belleville East High School Advanced Culinary Department. The prizes for bingo include gift cards from local businesses. Tickets cost $6. Information: 618-489-2040.
‘The Gift of Life’
The St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra with Robert Hart Baker conducting will perform “The Gift of Life” at 8 p.m. Friday in the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, Lindenwood University, St. Charles, Mo. This program will feature classical music from Franz von Suppé, Frederick Beethoven and John Milford Rutter. Information: 314-421-3600.
Senior art exhibition
“Life Experienced — A Senior Art Competition” will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Schmidt Art Center on the Southwestern Illinois campus, Belleville. The St. Clair County Office on Aging has partnered with the Gateway East Artists’ Guild and Art on the Square to present this free exhibit, which features more than 60 artists who are 60 years and older. Information: 618-234-4410, ext. 7044.
Comments