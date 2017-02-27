Eckert’s Wine & Food Festival

Set aside this weekend to visit the annual Wine & Food Fest and taste your way through Eckert’s Country Store in Belleville.
From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, enjoy cooking demonstrations in the culinary classroom and product samplings. Free wine samples also will be available.
Serious wine and beer fans can visit the wine-tasting room (21 and older only), which will feature more than 30 wines and craft beers to try. Through Tuesday, you can buy armbands for the tasting room for $18 ($20 during event) at the store and online at eckerts.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Art on the Square.
STL wine girl Angela Ortmann, on Twitter as @STLwinegirl, will be around both days to talk wine, and there will be live music from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday by Kerry Steinman and Sunday by Maggie Thorn.
Comments