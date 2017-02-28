What’s Happening for March 2-March 9

▪ The deadline for What’s Happening is the Thursday at noon prior to the week the event occurs. For example: Noon Thursday, Feb. 23, was the deadline if you wanted your local event to appear in today’s paper. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events are run only one time in print and will appear in the week immediately before the event date.
Event
▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2. Multi-purpose room, 211 W. Mill St., Millstadt. Sponsored by Millstadt Consolidated School. 618-401-5122.
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Gently used books, CDs, DVDs. Volunteers needed. Sponsored by Friends of the O’Fallon Public Library. All proceeds benefit library. 618-632-3783.
▪ Coffee Shop Stop — 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Sweet Katie Bee’s, 212 E. State St., O’Fallon. State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, East St. Louis, will answer constituent questions. 618-646-9557.
▪ Comic Kevin Farley — 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday. Hey Guys Comedy Club, 5225 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights. Brother of the late Chris Farley. Special event tickets $30 and up. www.heyguyscomedy.com.
▪ Daddy Daughter Dance — 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. $35 per couple. $15 for additional child. No walk ins. 618-233-1416.
▪ OTHS Quarter Auction fundraiser — 6 p.m. Friday. OTHS Milburn Campus, 650 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. 50/50, raffles, vendors, door prizes, autographed Cardinals items, dining, spa, and vacation packages. Must be 16 and older to participate. Under 16 to be accompanied by an adult. Proceeds to benefit OTHS choir program.
▪ Square Dance — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Gibault Catholic High School, Columbia Ave. and Moore St., Waterloo. Caller Doug Mallory. Sponsored by Waterloo Quadrille Square Dance Club. 618-939-5669.
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Caller Ozzie Pearl. Jacque Landui cuing rounds. Sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-660-6030.
▪ STARS with Dogs — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Children can practice reading to CHAMP therapy dogs. 618-288-1212.
▪ Town Hall Meeting — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. O’Fallon Township building, 801 E. First St., O’Fallon. Proposed Public Safety sales tax and School Facilities sales tax to be discussed.
Food
▪ Albers American Legion Breakfast — 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Sausage, ham, pancakes, sides. $8 adult, $4 ages 6-12, 5 and under free. Carryout available. Benefits Legion youth programs. 618-248-5505.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. St. Augustine Parish Hall, 1900 W. Belle, Belleville. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 24. $7 adults, $4 children 4-12 and under 4 years free. No one pays more than $25.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Fish by the pound, plate, sandwich. Sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
▪ Evening in Athens — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. STS Constantine and Helen, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Greek food, chicken, gyros, lamb. Carryouts. 618-277-0330.
▪ Fifth Annual Lincoln Gala and Dinner — 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Reception, dinner, door prizes. Sponsored by the St. Clair County Republicans. www.stclaircountyrepublicans.com or 618-971-9555.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. Support local veterans. 618-539-6095.
▪ Granite City Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, salmon, shrimp. Every Friday during Lent. Eat in or carryout.
▪ Gumbo Cook Off Challenge and Karaoke — 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Troy VFW, 123 W. Market St., Troy. Admission $5. Tasters are the judges. Awards at 6:30 p.m then karaoke. Proceeds benefit Troy VFW Auxiliary. 618-667-8387.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Maryville Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. Cod loins, white fish cut ups with 2 sides, $9. Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts. 618-476-1891.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ New Athens Knight of Columbus Steak Dinner — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Agatha’s Parish Center, 207 S. Market St., New Athens. Ribeye steak, shrimp or chicken breast, sides and hamburgers. Carryout. 618-475-3579.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ O’Fallon Kiwanis’ Spaghetti Dinner — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Spaghetti, sides, desserts. Proceeds to area Kiwani children’s programs. Adults $10. Kids $6. Family $25.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Orchards and Roy-El Fish Fry — 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Dine in and carryout. Every Friday during Lent. 618-233-8921.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carry outs available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Spaghetti Dinner — 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Union United Methodist church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, and cake. Adults $6. Kids $3. Sponsored by the choir. 618-233-6375.
▪ St. Agatha Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Market and Mill St., New Athens. Cod, shrimp, and sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-475-3579.
▪ St. Henry Parish Lenten Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main, Belleville. Cod, baked salmon, sides. Carryouts. 618-233-2423.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Bake and Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Cod, shrimp, sides, desserts. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Eat in or carryout. 618-539-4720.
▪ St. Luke Luncheon, Card Party and Bingo — Noon Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Salibury steak, sides. Cards, BINGO, and more games. Tickets $7. Sponsored by St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. Carry out available. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Information: Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St, Smithton. Partner night, everyone welcome. 618-233-3370.
▪ Granite City Senior Club Bingo — 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar, Granite City. For seniors 50 and up. Admission $1. Cards 4 for $1.
▪ Hard Road Theatre Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. John Wildi Masonic Temple, 721 Ninth St., Highland. $100 per team, 8 people maximum. Silent auction, 50/50, heads/tails. Table decorating contest. 1-217-556-6399 or www.hardroad.org.
▪ Knights of Columbus Council 9266 Fifth Annual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. St. John Neumann Elementary School, 142 Wilma Drive, Maryville. Cash prizes for top 3. $120 per table, 8 per table. Silent auction, 50/50, mulligan’s and more games. 618-667-2115 or 618-667-2768.
▪ “The Purrfect Pawty” Trivia — 6 p.m. Saturday. American Legion, 575 N. Main St, Breese. $125 per table, 8 person team max. 50/50 and silent auctions. After trivia, comedy by Jerry Wahl and Joe “the Animal” Lancey. Proceeds benefit the Clinton County Humane Society. 618-526-4500.
▪ Teen Wii Games — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Teen room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. For grades 6-12. 618-452-6238 ext. 720.
▪ Trivia Night — 6 p.m. Saturday. St. Luke’s Parish Center, 226 N. Church, Belleville. $10 per person, 8 person table. 50/50, survivor, silent auction. Hosted by Belleville News Democrat’s Answer Man Roger Schlueter. 618-531-7753 or 618-409-1575.
Theater and Concerts
▪ A Night with Elvis — 5 p.m. Saturday. Caseyville VFW Memorial Post 1117, 415 N. Long St., Caseyville. Two-hour concert featuring Elvis impressionist and dinner. Tickets $25. 618-973-0898.
▪ Butch Wax and The Hollywoods — 8 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. Best of 50s, 60s, and 70s rock and roll. Sponsored by the Columbia Jaycees and Turner Hall. 618-281-4479.
▪ Broadway Pops Dinner Theater — 7 p.m. Friday. Belle Court Manor, 225 E. A St., Belleville. The Masterworks Chorale, Children’s Choruses and Jazz Ensemble will be performing. MC Steve Jankowski of 88.7 The Sound. Ticket $50 and include three-course dinner. 618-304-9094.
▪ Joey and Rory Tribute Concert — 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prospect Park United Methodist Church, 9300 Richfield Road, Fairview Heights. Pot luck with concert to follow. Music by B. Barnett, H. Campbell, and W. Davis. Honoring Joey Feek.
