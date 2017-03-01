Lifestyle briefs for March 2

‘Broadway Pops Dinner Theater’
The Masterworks Chorale, Children’s Choruses and Jazz Emsemble will present “Broadway Pops Dinner Theater” at 7 p.m. Friday in Belle Court Manor, 225 East A St., Belleville. With Stephen Mager directing, the children’s choruses will perform selections from the “Sound of Music,” “Porgy and Bess” and more. Steve Jankowski, a former broadcaster with 35 years of experience at stations including KMOV and KMOX, will emcee the evening. Tickets are $50. Information: 618-304-9094 or www.singmasterworks.org.
Troy Auxiliary cook off and karaoke
The Troy Auxiliary is sponsoring a Gumbo Cook Off Challenge from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Troy VFW, 123 W. Market St., Troy. The entry fee of $5 allows attendees to taste all of the gumbo entries and participate in the judging. The cook off will be followed by karaoke facilitated by L and L Music Factory. All proceeds from this event benefit the Troy VFW Auxiliary. Information: 618-667-8387.
‘A Night with Elvis’
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Vander Clute Riders are hosting “A Night with Elvis” at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Caseyville VFW Memorial Post, 415 N. Long St., Caseyville. Impressionist Steve Davis will perform Elvis’ music from his earliest recordings to the later Las Vegas performances. A dinner will be catered at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25. Information: 618-973-0898.
Daddy Daughter dance
The Belleville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its 12th annual Daddy Daughter dance from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Tickets are $35 per couple. Seven Restaurant will cater a pasta dinner and music will be provided by Phil Elmore’s Mobile Music Machine. Information: 618-233-1416.
State Representative coffee stop
East St. Louis State Rep. LaToya Greenwood will host a Coffee Shop Stop from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Sweet Katie Bee’s Organic Cafe and Cupcake Bar, 212 E. State St., O’Fallon. Greenwood will talk about current legislation that she supports as well as answering questions from constituents. Information: 618-646-9557.
Evolution Elite basketball tryouts
Evolution Elite Basketball Club, a local non-profit, is holding basketball tryouts for the upcoming season at Belleville East High School, 2555 W. Blvd. Third-eighth grade boys and girls will tryout from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 12, 19 and 26. High school girl’s tryouts are 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5 and March 12. High school boys will be evaluated from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 19 and March 26. Information: 773-677-3365 or 618-520-0320.
Evolution Elite is also seeking dedicated coaches for this season. If interested, call Stephanie Brooks at 618-520-0320.
Joey and Rory tribute concert and potluck
A concert and potluck in honor of Joey Feek who lost her life to cancer last year will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Prospect Park United Methodist Church, 9300 Richfield Road, Fairview Heights. The evening will feature “Hymns that are Important to Us” performed by B-D-C.
O’Fallon town hall meeting
An informational town hall meeting regarding the proposed Public Safety sales tax and School Facilities sales tax will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the O’Fallon Township building, 801 E. First St., O’Fallon. St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly, District 203 Superintendent Darcy Benway and District 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby will lead this event which is open to the public.
‘Then Sings my Soul’
Belleville native, Brian Owens, will host “Then Sings my Soul” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Greater Grace Church, 3690 Pershall Road, Ferguson, Mo. Gospel music will be performed by 2016 Grammy winners The Fairfield Four, The St. Louis Symphony’s In Unison Chorus, The Ambassadors of Harmony and Crossroads. Tickets are $20. This concert benefits Life Arts and is partially sponsored by the Sterling Bank for Life Community Partnership. Information: www.aoh.org/gospel.
