Religion briefs for March 4

‘Messy Church’ service at St. Paul
This new interactive church service will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. People of all ages are welcome to participate in music, stories, activities, dinner and crafts. Children under 13 must be accompanied. Information: www.stpaulucc.org or 618-233-3303.
Trinity United Methodist celebration
Bishop Frank J. Beard of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church will be the featured speaker at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Trinity United Methodist Church, 1411 Missouri Ave., East St. Louis. This service is celebrating the local agencies that have participated in the Bridges at Trinity Outreach Ministry, a lunch and food pantry program. These groups include the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House, Saint Vincent DePaul Church, Saint Luke A.M.E. Church, Bethany United Methodist Church of Columbia, Saint John’s United Methodist Church of Edwardsville, East St. Louis Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., East St. Louis Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction Inc., Southern Cross Lodge 112 and Trinity United Methodist men, women and volunteers.
St. Luke luncheon and card party
The Saint Luke Perpetual Help Sodality is hosting a luncheon, card party, and bingo at noon Tuesday in Saint Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, sides and cake will be on the menu for lunch. Admission costs $7. Attendees are asked to bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. Information: 618-236-1124.
Union Methodist spaghetti dinner
The Methodist Choir is hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and cake. Admission for adults is $6 and for children is $3. Information: 618-233-6375.
Hearts in Faith
Hearts in Faith is a faith-based organization devoted to empowering the single mother by promoting healthy relationships and emotional, mental and spiritual strength. The next meeting is 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Information: 314-529-0214.
‘Celtica’
The Union United Methodist Church as part of its Fine Arts Series is hosting “Celtica,” an Irish sessions band. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 in the United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. A freewill offering will be taken with a reception following. Information: 618-233-6375.
