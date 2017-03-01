Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings this week

Belleville
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — The next meeting will be noon Tuesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Featured speakers Jim Young and Michael Foppe will discuss the Interfaith Food Pantry. Guests are welcome.
▪ PSOP Book Club — The next meeting is 10 a.m. Thursday at the PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. The book title this month is “Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter” by Tom Franklin. Club discussion leader will be Peg Malec.
▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — The annual meeting and installation of officers will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Turkey Hill Grange, Green Mount Road and Highway 15, Belleville. Featured speakers include Claire Martin presenting “Study of Shrubs: Azalea and Rhododendron” and Sue Beach presenting “Designs: Go Green for St. Patrick’s Day.” This luncheon costs $13 and the annual dues of $17 will be collected.
Edwardsville
▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Featured speakers “The History Chix”: Nancy Alexander, Cathy Bagby and Mary Westerhold, will give a lecture about Harriet Tubman.
Fairview Heights
▪ Polish American Ladies Society — The next meeting is 11:30 Tuesday at the Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. There will be a soup and salad luncheon. Attendees are encouraged to bring items for the food pantry.
Glen Carbon
▪ International Women’s Organization — The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. The featured speaker is Jeannie Dinning, the Department Lead and Lecturer of Career Development at SIUE. She will speak about “How to Recognize Ancient Arts and Cultures,” an educational lecture about art appreciation from ancient times to the present. Information: 618-406-0259.
O’Fallon
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — The next meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. Third St., O’Fallon. The program will be “Investing in Open Spaces with Mary Vandvorde.” Information: www.ofallongardenclub.com.
▪ Teen Anime Club — The next meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. At this free event, pizza and anime are served for high school aged kids.
Waterloo
▪ Waterloo Quadrilles Square Dance Club — The club is holding a square dance from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Gibault Catholic High School, Columbia Ave. and Moore St., Waterloo. Doug Mallory will be calling. Information: 618-939-5669.
Comments