Lifestyle briefs for March 5

‘Every Child Ready to Read’ program
The Glen Carbon Library is hosting “Every Child Ready to Read,” a program dedicated to helping children build early literacy skills at 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St. This free event encourages reading for young children through singing, playing, reading, writing and talking. Information: www.glencarbonlibrary.org.
Domestic Violence 101
Southwestern Illinois College hosts a “Herstory” event, Domestic Violence 101, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Belleville campus. Jessica Woolbright of St. Martha’s Hall will discuss the nature and dynamics of domestic violence, the behaviors of abusers and its effect on children. Information: 618-235-2700, ext. 5112.
Belleville Optimist Club program ads
The Optimist Club of Belleville is currently selling ads for the program of their second annual Spring Style Show and Luncheon that will be held March 25. Contact Afton Shambro, chairman, at 618-234-9579.
The club is also seeking donations for the silent auction which will take place at the event. Proceeds will fund the club and its continuing mission of “bringing out the best in kids.”
O’Fallon Fine Arts Festival
The organization Lifelong Music in O’Fallon Schools is holding a fine arts festival that features O’Fallon District 90 and O’Fallon District 203 band, choir and art students from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Fulton Junior High School, 307 Kyle Road. Food trucks will provide dinner for attendees. There is no cost to attend, and anyone in the community is welcome. Information: www.lifelongmusicofallon.org.
