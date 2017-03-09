Stock up now on wall planters, outdoor accent tables and more

Local greenhouses are filling with spring plants. If we get past any last-minute wintry weather Saturday, I’ll start more serious vegetable-garden browsing. It’s still too early for planting, except a few hardy greens, such as lettuce and spinach. My ever-busy neighbor (Marie with the green thumb, you know I’m talking about you) already has her seeds in the ground — and they’re sprouting!
I wasn’t looking for garden supplies when I stopped in the Belleville Home Depot on Tuesday, but I stepped into the outdoor garden section just to see what was going on (not much right now), and sure enough, there was a bargain right in front of me: Open-weave, black metal, rectangular wall planters with coconut-fiber liners (plastic inside) for $9.99. I’d seen two similar, though a bit larger, wall planters inside the store, but they were around $18 and $25. I thought this was a very attractive bargain.
An added note: The store has a free seminar from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday on learning about outdoor lighting.
At Kohl’s in Fairview Heights and Edwardsville, check out the metal accent tables for your deck, patio or porch. On sale through Sunday for $39.99, regularly $79.99, the ones I saw were in a vivid aqua color, though you can order other colors online. At 18 inches tall, they’re drum-shaped with a flat top and a floral cut-out pattern. Very eye-catching.
I stopped in the Belleville Target, looking for more home bargains. If you’re ever searching for clearance merchandise at this retailer, the end caps furthest away from the main aisles are where to look. That’s where I spied eight copper mugs ($6.90 each), which have been popular home bar accessories for the past couple winters. They’re used to serve Moscow Mules (vodka, spicy ginger beer and lime juice, garnished with a slice or wedge of lime).
In Fairview Heights at Pier 1 Imports, melamine has taken on a whole new look from when I was a kid. (We had a set of dinnerware made of the indestructible synthetic polymer in our camper.) Today, it’s used in the retailer’s Carmelo Collection of platters, bowls and dishes. The pieces are hard to distinguish from hand-thrown Italian stoneware — until you pick one up and feel how lightweight it is. Beautiful platters are $14.95 (rectangular) and $19.95 (oval), while dip bowls are just $3.95 each. Plus, there are dinner plates, pasta bowls and more pieces that you can mix and match in amazing colors, including aqua, coral, palm green, sunshine yellow and flamingo pink.
Your backyard feathered friends need attention year-round. With spring almost here, bring blue birds, wrens and chickadees to your garden with nest boxes from Wild Birds Unlimited in Swansea. Take 20 percent off now through Sunday.
Goodwill offers this tip about how to decide what clothing to donate: Turn all your hanging clothes backwards. Reverse an item to the correct direction once it is worn. After six months, donate any clothing still backwards; if you haven’t worn it by then, you probably never will.
Today’s the last day that Karen’s Kreations is offering a 30 percent discount when you order St. Patrick’s Day earrings, key chains, wine fobs and more Irish stuff at karensglabels.com. A pair of shamrock earrings is $5.98, for example, before the discount. It’s a local company owned by Karen Taylor, so check it out. Items can be personalized, too. Then get an even more personal touch: Call 618-257-1365 or email karen@karensglabels.com to place an order.
Join Christopher & Banks at the mall at 11 a.m. Saturday for a Spring Style Fashion Show and sale. Get 25 percent off full-price fashion, plus local ladies from the metro-east will be modeling and showing ways to mix and match to get their perfect style fit.
