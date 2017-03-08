What’s Happening for March 9-16

The deadline for What’s Happening is the Thursday at noon prior to the week the event occurs. For example: Noon Thursday, March 2, was the deadline if you wanted your local event to appear in today’s paper. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events are run only one time in print and will appear in the week immediately before the event date.
Email is preferred: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Fax to 618-236-9773. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Events
▪ All About Essential Oils Lecture — 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Free event about the history and usage of essential oils. Information: 618-632-3783.
▪ Ballroom Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois, Belleville. Music by Mike Lacey.
▪ Addiction Loss Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Family Hospice office, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. Support group for parents and adult siblings grieving the death of family member due to addiction. Sponsored by the Heartlinks Grief Center. Information: 618-277-1800.
▪ IDNR Hunter Safety Education Class — 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Sportsmen’s Club, 1024 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon. Class is required to purchase a hunting license for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1980. Information: 618-570-8856.
▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing plus household items.
▪ Stridin’ and Survivin’ Spring/Annual Vendor Fair — 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. KC Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. 40 vendors. Stridin’ and Survivin’ is an all volunteer organization. Proceeds benefit cancer research, education and patient care.
Food
▪ American Heritage Farm Fundraiser Banquet — 6 p.m. Saturday. American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville. Tickets $40. Dinner and auction. Information: 618-664-9733.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ BBQ and Meat Shoot — Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Moose Lodge, 8550 Bunkum Road, Caseyville. Pork, chicken and sides. Meat shoot and wheel. Information: 618-398-4477.
▪ Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Fish by the pound, plate, sandwich. Sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
▪ Corned Beef and Cabbage — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Corned beef, cabbage and sides. Adults $10. Kids $3. Information: 618-656-7137.
▪ Corn Beef and Dessert — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. East Lodge, 9950 St. Clair Ave., Fairview Heights. Adults $10, kids $5. Under 3 free. Cabbage, potatoes, sides, pie and cake. Sponsored by O.E.S. Chapter 697.
▪ East Carondelet Fish Fry — 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Community center, 823 State Street East, East Carondelet. Cod, shrimp and sides. Carry outs. 618-286-8601.
▪ Edwardsville FFA Alumni Dinner and Auction — 6 p.m. Saturday. Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Dinner, live and silent auctions. Proceeds support Edwardsville high school and middle school FFA programs. Adults $25. Kids $10. Information: 618-656-7100, ext. 20670.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. Support local veterans. 618-539-6095.
▪ Friedens Sausage and Kraut Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center, Troy. Sausage and sides. Information: 618-667-6535.
▪ Granite City Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carryout.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Holy Family Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Family Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City. 618-452-8244.
▪ Holy Trinity Parish Famous Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Fried or baked fish, shrimp and sides. Carryouts.
▪ Maryville Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. Cod loins, white fish cut ups with 2 sides, $9. Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts. 618-476-1891.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Multicultural Dinner — 5 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Freeburg Community High School, 401 S. Monroe St., Freeburg. Tickets: adults $7, students $5. Proceeds go to victims of the war in eastern Ukraine.
▪ Notre Dame Academy Parents Association and Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Cathedral Campus, 200 S. Second St., Belleville.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carry outs available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Smithton Turner Society Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Smithton Turner Hall, 15 N. Julia St., Smithton. Fried and baked cod. Carry out available. 618-277-9690.
▪ St. Agatha Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Market and Mill St., New Athens. Cod, shrimp, and sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-475-3579.
▪ St. George Parish Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. George Community Life Center, 318 E. Maple St., New Baden. Fried chicken, sides. Adults $10. Children $5. Under 5 free. Bring a donation for food pantry and receive a small discount. 618-977-7687.
▪ St. Henry Parish Lenten Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main, Belleville. Cod, baked salmon, sides. Carryouts. 618-233-2423.
▪ St. John Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. John Lutheran Church, 312 S. Fifth St., Baldwin. All-you-can-eat fried chicken and sides. Adults $11. Kids $5. Under 4 free.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Bake and Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Cod, shrimp, sides, desserts. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Eat in or carryout. 618-539-4720.
▪ St. Peter UCC Pancake and Sausage Breakfast — 6 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Peter UCC, 11 W. Church, Lenzburg. Sausage, pancakes, craft and bake sale.
▪ St. Rose Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Rose park location, 17633 St. Rose Road, Breese. Fish and sides.
▪ St. Teresa Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Teresa’s Parish Center, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Sponsored by St. Teresa’s Men’s Club. 618-235-4066.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. Carry out available. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Waterloo Fish Fry — 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Sportsman Club, 4903 Sportsman Road, Waterloo. Fish, shrimp or chicken. Carry outs. 618-458-9927.
Games
▪ Benefit Euchre Tournament — 6 p.m. Saturday. The Bullpen, 101 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Sponsored by New Athens K of C. Proceeds to Cerebral Palsy of Southwestern Illinois. Admission $5. Information: 618-806-8702.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville township. Information: 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Information: Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St, Smithton. Everyone welcome. 618-233-3370.
▪ Four Hearts Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. $10 per person. 6-8 per table. 50/50, raffles and attendance prizes. Benefits The Four Hearts Foundation, a local animal welfare organization. Information: 618-623-9956.
▪ Indoor .22 Rifle Shoot — noon Sunday. Sportsmen’s club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Iron sights only, open rounds, field sights only and some standing.
▪ Lions Club of Dupo-East Carondelet Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m Saturday. Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall, 124 S. Third St., Dupo. $100 per table. 8 per table. Roger Schlueter, Belleville News-Democrat Answer Man, emcee. Doors open 6 p.m. 618-719-1966.
▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge 664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Ham, pork loin, bacon, money rounds, raffles. 618-398-5363.
▪ Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Father Freund Parish Center, 423 W. Madison, Millstadt. $10 per person. 6-8 per table. Silent auction, 50/50. Benefits Zion Evangelical Church. Information: 618-719-5512.
▪ Trivia Night Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Saturday. St. Gregory Community Center, 3501 Century Drive, Granite City. $15 per person, 8 per table. Silent auction, raffles. Sponsored by Friends to Elect Art Asadorian for Mayor. Information: 618-920-9862.
Theater/Concerts
▪ A Tribute to John McCormack the Irish Caruso — 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Scott Kennebeck and John Powel Walsh performing. Proceeds benefit Holy Trinity building fund.
▪ Celtica — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. An Irish sessions band. Information: 618-233-6375.
▪ Fourth Annual Music in Our Schools Tour — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Collinsville High School, 2201 S. Morrison Ave., Collinsville. Give a Note Foundation, Radio Disney, High school show choir, Collinsville Tri-M chapter and more will perform. Information: 618-346-6350.
▪ O’Fallon Fine Arts Festival — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Fulton Junior high school, O’Fallon. Featuring District 90 and 203 band, choir and art students. Free admission.
▪ Ronny Cox Concert — 7 p.m. Friday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 County Road, Mascoutah. Jazz, blues and Americana music. Reception following. Tickets $20. Information: 618-566-7425.
▪ Tom Flynn — 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Fish dinner and then the music of Tom Flynn. Free event. Information: 618-277-6331.
Comments