March 13, 2017 9:00 AM

Three local food classes, tasting to try in March

Ides of March Italian wine tasting

What: Complimentary wine tasting with Luciano Racca from Raineri Winery in Piemonte, Italy, pouring and signing bottles of Raineri Dogliani Dolcetto and James Suckling Raineri Barolo. There will be a dozen Italian wines in all to sample.

When: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Cheesekeeper, 6500 W. Main St., Belleville

Information: 618-398-7184 and Facebook

Chicken Around the World

What: Adult cooking class

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Eckert’s culinary classroom (in the Country Store), 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville

Cost: $30

Reservations: Required in advance to eckerts.com

Features: Explore the many variations for chicken found around the globe, from salad to entree. Whether in other countries or in other locales within our own, chicken can be served in many different ways in many different dishes.

Herb Trifecta

What: Adult cooking class

When: 6 to 8 p.m. March 23 or 1 to 3 p.m. March 26

Where: Eckert’s culinary classroom (in the Country Store), 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville

Cost: $30

Reservations: Required in advance to eckerts.com

Features: Culinary herbs are a must in any kitchen. Learn how to grow, freeze, and dry three of the most popular and flavorful culinary herbs: basil, oregano and chives. Dishes prepared using the herbs (and sampled) will be Caprese Pasta Salad, Chive Drop Biscuits, Eckert's Garlic and Greek Oregano Adobo Marinated Roasted Chicken, and Strawberry Basil Moscato Lemonade.

