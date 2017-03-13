Three local food classes, tasting to try in March

Ides of March Italian wine tasting
What: Complimentary wine tasting with Luciano Racca from Raineri Winery in Piemonte, Italy, pouring and signing bottles of Raineri Dogliani Dolcetto and James Suckling Raineri Barolo. There will be a dozen Italian wines in all to sample.
When: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Cheesekeeper, 6500 W. Main St., Belleville
Information: 618-398-7184 and Facebook
Chicken Around the World
What: Adult cooking class
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Eckert’s culinary classroom (in the Country Store), 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville
Cost: $30
Reservations: Required in advance to eckerts.com
Features: Explore the many variations for chicken found around the globe, from salad to entree. Whether in other countries or in other locales within our own, chicken can be served in many different ways in many different dishes.
Herb Trifecta
What: Adult cooking class
When: 6 to 8 p.m. March 23 or 1 to 3 p.m. March 26
Where: Eckert’s culinary classroom (in the Country Store), 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville
Cost: $30
Reservations: Required in advance to eckerts.com
Features: Culinary herbs are a must in any kitchen. Learn how to grow, freeze, and dry three of the most popular and flavorful culinary herbs: basil, oregano and chives. Dishes prepared using the herbs (and sampled) will be Caprese Pasta Salad, Chive Drop Biscuits, Eckert's Garlic and Greek Oregano Adobo Marinated Roasted Chicken, and Strawberry Basil Moscato Lemonade.
