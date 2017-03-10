Religion briefs for March 11

Lenten supper program
St. George’s Episcopal Church and St. Mark Lutheran Church are celebrating the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation with a series of dinners and programs on Thursdays during Lent. The first will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Parish Hall, 410 N. High St., Belleville. Featured speaker is the Rev. Michael Pahls who will present “A Roman Catholic Perspective.” Information: 618-233-6320.
St. Patrick dinner
St. Luke’s Parish Center will be holding a dinner of corned beef, ham, cabbage and sides from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at 226 N. Church St. Although this event takes place on a Friday during Lent, the Belleville Diocese has issued a dispensation. Information: 618-236-1124.
Healing service
The Rev. Dennis Voss is holding a healing service at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. This service is offered to all who are seeking healing regardless of religious affiliation. Information: 618-277-0416.
Grant writing workshop
Churches-Families and Communities Together, the National Training Institute Inc., and Inner Cities Ministries are sponsoring a grant writing workshop and seminar from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Drive. Topics covered include faith-based initiatives, foundations and corporations. Information: www.cfact4families.com or 618-781-4826.
Chicken dinner
St. John Lutheran Church will host its “All You Can Eat” chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 312 S. Fifth St., Baldwin. The menu consists of chicken, sides and desserts. Tickets are $11 for adults, $5 for children and free for those under the age of 4.
Spring sausage and kraut dinner
Friedens United Church of Christ will host its annual sausage dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 207 E. Center, Troy. There will be grilled sausage, sides and dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for those under the age of 4. Information: 618-667-6535.
‘Truthseekers Homecoming’
The Truthseeker Ministry, a local non-profit, is hosting “Truthseekers Homecoming,” a series of concerts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Marion Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza. Organizers call this “the largest southern gospel weekend in the state of Illinois.” The cost is $38 for all three nights of concerts or $16 for individual nights. Information: 618-889-1981.
