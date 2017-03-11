Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings this week

Belleville
▪ Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club — The Women’s Club will hold their next meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. The program will include a spring fashion show from Dress Barn and accessories by Premier Designs Jewelry. Featured speaker will be Terri Schmidt presenting her “Language of Love.” Information: 618-398-0772.
▪ Grief Support Group — The Green Mount Catholic Cemetery offers grief support sessions once a month at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cemetery Chapel, 679 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville. Information: 618-234-4858.
▪ Heartlinks Grief Support Group — This monthly meeting for parents and adult siblings grieving the death of a family member due to addiction will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Hospice office, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — The next meeting will take place at noon in Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. The program will be “Ten Toes” with featured speaker Mary Blaies.
▪ St. Clair Woman’s Club — This club will have a St. Patrick’s Day party and luncheon at noon Tuesday in Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville.
▪ Southern Illinois Defibbers — Prairie Cardiovascular is hosting a support group meeting for defibrillator patients and their families at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the St. Elizabeth’s hospital campus, 340 W. Lincoln St. There is no cost for this program. Information: 618-233-6044, ext. 4531.
Columbia
▪ Dupo Classmates and Friends Lunch Bunch — This club will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Aunt Maggie’s Restaurant, 230 N. Main St., Columbia.
Edwardsville
▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery — This grassroots organization will have an open meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. A forum will be held to discuss the Valley View Cemetery restoration. Information: 618-980-9095.
Glen Carbon
▪ Adult Coloring Club — This new club is meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Glen Carbon library, 198 S. Main St. Coloring supplies will be provided. Information: 618-288-1212.
▪ Junior Friends of the Library — This club for 11-18 year olds encourages community outreach and fundraising for the library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Glen Carbon library, 198 S. Main St. Information: 618-288-1212.
Millstadt
▪ Illinois Nut Growers — The spring meeting of the nut growers will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at The White Research Farm on Highway 158 near Millstadt. The location of this meeting has changed from a previously announced location of Edwardsville. The featured speaker will be Bill Reid from the Kansas State pecan research field. This meeting is open to the public. Information: vosspecans@hotmail.com.
O’Fallon
▪ American Association of University Women — The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The featured speaker will be Susan Relfe and she will present “The King’s English/The President’s Americanisms: An American Wife of a Brit Looks at the English Language.”
Swansea
▪ Metro East Social Singles — This club is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day dance at the Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St. The cost for member is $7 and non-members is $9. Music will be provided by disc jockey Dr. Dee.
