Foster Care Coalition seeks family for girl, 10

Alluriana is seeking a forever home.
The ideal family for the 10-year-old girl would be one that provides stability and structure.
An aspiring writer, Alluriana loves to read, spending hours happily ensconced in one of her favorite past-times. She also enjoys learning about American history and visiting local sites of historical significance.
Alluriana attends fifth grade and her favorite subjects are English and History. She believes that academic excellence is very important and places great emphasis on maintaining good grades. Outside of school, she enjoys listening to the musical stylings of Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and One Direction. She loves McDonald’s, and enjoys doing crafts.
Self-described as shy and reserved, she feels as if making friends can take effort, but she adores animals and the unconditional love that they offer. Alluriana doesn’t express a preference in the cats versus dogs argument, but she does hope that her new family will be able to keep a pet.
Though the goal of foster care is to provide a temporary home until the child can safely return to their parents, Alluriana is in need of an adoptive family. She will thrive in a household where she is the youngest member and receives plenty of positive reinforcement.
For more information about adopting or becoming a foster parent for Alluriana, contact The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition, an area organization dedicated to locating foster families for children in need in the St. Louis and metro-east areas. Call (800) 367-8373.
Upcoming event
The coalition provides community support and on-going training opportunities for foster parents, including a “Training Extravaganza” event that will take place from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 1750 S. Brentwood Blvd., St. Louis, Mo.
For more information about this event and other ways to contribute to area children in need of assistance, visit the coalition’s website: www.foster-adopt.org.
