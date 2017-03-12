Sunday briefs for March 12

Retirement master class
The Advisory Group is presenting “Retirement Roadmap,” a comprehensive free course that includes information on Social Security, IRA and legacy planning from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14 and March 21 at the Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St. Information: 618-288-1212.
First woman of color in space
Dr. Mae C. Jemison, NASA’s first woman of color to travel in space and first science mission specialist, will present “Exploring the Frontiers of Science and Human Potential,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Event sponsored by SIUE graduate school, SIUE College of Arts and Sciences, Dr. William J. Probst Memorial Lecture fund, Dr. William C. Shaw Lecture fund, SIUE Office of the Provost, Millipore Sigma, SIUE student government, SIUE chemistry club and SIUE alumni association.
Multicultural dinner
Local exchange students are hosting a multicultural dinner at 5 p.m. Thursday at Freeburg Community High School, 401 S. Monroe St. Cuisines from various countries will be offered as well as cultural music. Tickets are $5 for students, $7 for adults, $3 for ten years and under. All proceeds from the dinner will be donated to victims of the war in eastern Ukraine. Information: 618-539-5533.
Networking luncheon
The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County is holding a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Granite City Housing Authority, 2517 Nameoki Road. This networking event is sponsored by Icon Mechanical Construction. Tickets cost $10. Information: 618-876-6400.
Hunter safety class
The O’Fallon Sportsmen’s Club is sponsoring this course from 6-9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1024 Scott Troy Road, Lebanon. This free class is provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and taught by certified instructors. Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1980, is required to show proof of completion of a hunter safety class to receive a hunting license in Illinois. Information: 618-570-8856.
‘The Shadow Box’
Belleville West Little Theatre will present “The Shadow Box,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Performing Arts Center, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. This play is about three terminally ill cancer patients and the struggles they face with their diseases, relationships and each other. “The Shadow Box” is the winner of the 1977 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for best play. Information: 618-222-7500.
Hospice educational evenings
The Hospice of Southern Illinois Inc. is offering an “Educational Evening and Dinner Too,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Chevy’s Fresh Mex, 1305 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon or March 22 at Mystic Oak Golf Course Restaurant, 643 Ridge Road, Waterloo. The program for the evening features speaker Chaz Franke who will present “Compassion Fatigue and Trauma Stewardship.” This course counts towards one educational credit for nurses, social workers and administrators. The cost for this event is $10. Information: 618-235-1703.
SIUE Friends of Art auction
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art and Design and the Friends of Art will host its annual art auction at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the SIUE campus. Ahrens and Niemeier auctioneers will begin the auction at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $7. To view the art before the sale, go to the Friends of Art SIUE Facebook page or attend a preview from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the SIUE art gallery.
Proceeds from the event benefit the SIUE Department of Art and Design. Last year, the auction funded 14 visiting artists and lecturers for the department, sent 16 students to a national conference and supported student exhibits through juror and award fees.
‘Train the Trainer’ certification class
Charlie Mormino of CPB Consulting will teach the Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training (BASSET) “Train the Trainer” class from 8:30 a.m. to 4p.m. Wednesday at the Belleville Police Department, 720 W. Main St. The BASSET program teaches the proper practices for selling and serving alcohol to the public in Illinois. On July 1, 2017, the state of Illinois has mandated that all alcohol sellers and servers be certified in BASSET. This particular class is required for anyone to become a BASSET instructor for the state. Information: 815-342-3851.
Comments