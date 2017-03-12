Here are the nominees for St. Louis theater awards ceremony in March

The musical “Grey Gardens,” about two reclusive relatives of Jackie Kennedy, presented by Max & Louie Productions, topped nominations for the fifth annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards with 11.
The awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Skip Viragh Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Chaminade College Preparatory School, 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in St. Louis.
Tickets are $15 and can be obtained by contacting Brown Paper Tickets at brownpapertickets.com or at the Viragh Center box office on the night of the event.
The Stephen Sondheim musical “Follies,” about a reunion of musical performers in a crumbling Broadway theater, produced by the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, received 10 nominations.
Three metro-east residents are among the 119 nominees who received individual nominations.
Terry Meddows, of Fairview Heights, is recognized for his work as George Gould Strong in “Grey Gardens” as Best Supporting Actor in a Musical.
Anna Skidis Vargas, of Fairview Heights, earned a Best Supporting Actress nominations for her gender-bending role as Yitzhak in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” at Stray Dog Theatre.
Christine Brewer, of Lebanon, is recognized for her work as Sister Aloysius in Union Avenue Opera’s production of “Doubt.” She is among the nominees for Best Achievement in Opera, a new category, along with Best Opera Production, for which “Doubt” is nominated.
Other local residents were part of ensembles recognized with nominations: Joe Grandy, of Fairview Heights, in “42nd Street” at the Muny; Kevin Minor, of Edwardsville, was Orlando in Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble’s “As You Like It”; and Whit Reichert and Ben Watts, both of Belleville, in Shakespeare Festival St. Louis’ “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Watts was also in “The Dispute” by Young Liars.
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis received the most nominations of any company, with 24, out of the 27 companies that were recognized. The Muny, Stages St. Louis and Stray Dog Theatre each received 11, along with Max & Louie Productions.
In all, 60 shows received nominations for 2016. Stages St. Louis’ “The Drowsy Chaperone” received nine, and The Muny’s “42nd Street” received eight.
But the big winner is William Shakespeare, whose plays received 30 nominations. Three “Macbeth” productions, St. Louis Shakespeare and Opera Theatre of St. Louis, along with “Trash Macbeth” by Equally Represented Arts received 13; “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has eight; “As You Like It” has seven; and the original Shakespeare Mash-up “Remember Me” has two.
The awards event will include two new categories devoted exclusively to opera productions created by local professional opera companies. Nominees from Opera Theatre Saint Louis, Union Avenue Opera and Winter Opera St. Louis are among the contenders.
The 2017 presentation will feature nominees from six companies being represented for the first time in consideration of St. Louis Theater Circle Awards. Those companies are ACT INC, Equally Represented Arts, Winter Opera St. Louis, Young Liars, the Tennessee Williams Festival and Variety Children’s Theatre.
A total of 27 local companies received nominations in 33 categories for comedy, drama, musical and opera. There are more than 100 individuals up for awards, led by local actor Will Bonfiglio, who is nominated in a record four different categories.
With Love Catering will cater the event again, offering pre-ordered food as well as drinks. Tickets for the pre-ceremony buffet must be reserved and paid for in advance. A menu description and buffet tickets can be obtained at 314-637-7907 or withlovecatering.com.
The mission of the St. Louis Theater Circle is simple: to honor St. Louis professional theater. Other cities around the country, such as Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington D.C., pay tribute to their own local theatrical productions with similar awards programs.
Nominations for the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are divided into categories for musicals, dramas, comedies and opera. More than 120 local professional theatrical productions were presented in the St. Louis area in 2016.
Of all the nominees, Will Bonfiglio received the most for acting — four — in the one-man show “Buyer & Cellar;” as Joe Kennedy Jr. in “Grey Gardens;” as both Oliver and Corin in “As You Like It” and as the piano student in “Old Wicked Songs.”
For more information, visit the St. Louis Theater Circle Facebook page.
The St. Louis Theater Circle, founded in 2012, includes 13 theater critics: Lynn Venhaus of Belleville News-Democrat, Judy Newmark of St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Mark Bretz of Ladue News, Tina Farmer and Chuck Lavazzi of KDHX Radio, Bob Cohn of St. Louis Jewish Light, Harry Hamm of KMOX Radio, Gerry Kowarsky and Bob Wilcox of “Two on the Aisle” on HEC, Chris Gibson on Broadway World, Steve Allen of STL Stage Door blog, Ann Lemons Pollack of St. Louis Eats and Drinks blog and Michelle Kenyon of Snoop’s Theatre Thoughts blog.
St. Louis Theater Circle Awards nominations
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
- Katie Donnelly, “As You Like It,” Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble
- Rachel Hanks, “As You Like It,” Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble
- Shannon Nara, “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” Stray Dog Theatre
- Nancy Nigh, “boom,” R-S Theatrics
- Margeau Steinau, “The Heir Apparent,” St. Louis Shakespeare
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
- Will Bonfiglio, “As You Like It,” Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble
- Isaiah DiLorenzo, “The Heir Apparent,” St. Louis Shakespeare
- Evan Fornachon, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” ACT INC.
- Stephen Pilkington, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
- Shane Signorino, “The Heir Apparent,” St. Louis Shakespeare
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy
- Nancy Anderson, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
- Cara Barresi, “As You Like It,” Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble
- Lindsay Gingrich, “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” Stray Dog Theatre
- Elizabeth Van Pelt, “boom,” R-S Theatrics
- Maggie Wininger, “Educating Rita,” West End Players Guild
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy
- Will Bonfiglio, “Buyer & Cellar,” Stray Dog Theatre
- Joe Hanrahan, “Thom Pain” (based on nothing), Midnight Company
- Tom Kopp, “Educating Rita,” West End Players Guild
- Andrew Kuhlman, “boom,” R-S Theatrics
- Zac O’Keefe, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” ACT INC.
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play
- Rob Denton, “A Christmas Carol,” The Rep
- Patrick Huber, “Ivanov,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
- Kathy Perkins, “Miss Julie,” Clarissa and John, The Black Rep
- Nathan Schroeder, “Macbeth,” St. Louis Shakespeare
- John Wylie, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Sound Design in a Play
- Ted Drury, “Macbeth,” St. Louis Shakespeare
- Tom Mardikes, “Satchel Paige and the Kansas City Swing,” The Rep
- Rick Sims, “Twisted Melodies,” The Black Rep
- Rusty Wandall, “A Christmas Carol,” The Rep
- Rusty Wandall, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Costume Design in a Play
- Dorothy Marshall Englis, “A Christmas Carol,” The Rep
- Dorothy Marshall Englis, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
- Jennifer “JC” Krajicek, “Macbeth,” St. Louis Shakespeare
- Meredith LaBounty, “Trash Macbeth,” Equally Represented Arts
- Michele Friedman Siler, “The Heir Apparent,” St. Louis Shakespeare
Outstanding Set Design in a Play
- Kristin Cassidy, “Burrow,” “Young Liars”
- Kristin Cassidy, Wilson Webel, and Lucy Cashion, “Trash Macbeth,” Equally Represented Arts
- Christie Johnston, “American Buffalo,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
- Robert Mark Morgan, “A Christmas Carol,” The Rep
- Peter and Margery Spack, “Golda’s Balcony,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
- Kirsten De Broux, “Kindertransport,” Mustard Seed Theatre
- Sydney Frasure, “The Glass Menagerie,” Upstream Theater
- Anita Jackson, The St. Louis Rooming House Plays, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
- Alicia Revé Like, “Miss Julie, Clarissa and John,” The Black Rep
- Kristin Rion, “Arcadia,” West End Players Guild
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
- Will Bonfiglio, “Old Wicked Songs,” New Jewish Theatre
- Jason Contini, “The Glass Menagerie,” Upstream Theater
- Leo Ramsey, “American Buffalo,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
- B. Weller, “Ivanov,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
- Eric Dean White, “Driving Miss Daisy,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Actress in a Drama
- Lavonne Byers, “Golda’s Balcony,” New Jewish Theatre
- Michelle Hand, “Macbeth,” St. Louis Shakespeare
- Linda Kennedy, “The Glass Menagerie,” Upstream Theater
- Dael Orlandersmith, “Until the Flood,” The Rep
- Rachel Tibbetts, “Cuddles,” Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble
Outstanding Actor in a Drama
- Charlie Barron, “Richard III,” St. Louis Shakespeare
- J. Samuel Davis, “Driving Miss Daisy,” New Jewish Theatre
- John Pasha, “Disgraced,” The Rep
- Michael James Reed, “I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard,” Blue Rose Stage Collective
- Kelvin Roston, Jr., “Twisted Melodies,” The Black Rep
Outstanding New Play
- Nancy Bell, “Remember Me,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
- West Hyler, Matt Schatz, and Jack Herrick, “Georama,” The Rep
- Dael Orlandersmith, “Until the Flood,” The Rep
- Tammy Ryan, “Molly’s Hammer,” The Rep
- Maya Arad Yasur, “Suspended,” Upstream Theater
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
- Christine Brewer, “Doubt,” Union Avenue Opera
- Andriana Chuchman, “Shalimar the Clown,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
- Stephen Lord, “Macbeth,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
- Neil Nelson, “Tosca,” Union Avenue Opera
- Melody Wilson, “Doubt,” Union Avenue Opera
Outstanding Production of an Opera
- “Ariadne on Naxos,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
- “Doubt,” Union Avenue Opera
- “Macbeth,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
- “The Merry Widow,” Winter Opera Saint Louis
- “Shalimar the Clown,” Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Outstanding Musical Director
- Sue Goldford, “American Idiot,” New Line Theatre
- Brad Haak, “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Muny
- Brad Haak, “Follies,” The Rep
- Neal Richardson, “Grey Gardens,” Max & Louie Productions
- Ben Whiteley, “42nd Street,” The Muny
Outstanding Choreographer
- Stephen Bourneuf, “Sister Act,” Stages St. Louis
- Denis Jones, “42nd Street,” The Muny
- Dana Lewis, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Stages St. Louis
- Ralph Perkins, “Follies,” The Rep
- Lara Teeter, Disney’s “Beauty & the Beast,” Variety Children’s Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
- Taylor Louderman, “Aida,” The Muny
- Laurie McConnell, “Company,” Insight Theatre Company
- Corinne Melançon, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Stages St. Louis
- Anna Skidis Vargas, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Stray Dog Theatre
- Donna Weinsting, “Grey Gardens,” Max & Louie Productions
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
- Will Bonfiglio, “Grey Gardens,” Max & Louie Productions
- Zachary Allen Farmer, “Celebration,” New Line Theatre
- Edward Juvier, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Stages St. Louis
- Terry Meddows, “Grey Gardens,” Max & Louie Productions
- Luke Steingruby, Richard O’Brien’s “Rocky Horror Show,” Stray Dog Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical
- Rob Denton, “42nd Street,” The Muny
- Tyler Duenow, Richard O’Brien’s “Rocky Horror Show,” Stray Dog Theatre
- John Lasiter, “Follies,” The Rep
- Sean M. Savoie, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Stages St. Louis
- Michael Sullivan, “Grey Gardens,” Max & Louie Productions
Outstanding Set Design in a Musical
- Luke Cantarella, “Follies,” The Rep
- Dunsi Dai, “Grey Gardens,” Max & Louie Productions
- Robert Mark Morgan, “The Wizard of Oz,” The Muny
- Scott C. Neale, “Georama,” The Rep
- Peter and Margery Spack, “Yentl,” New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical
- Amy Clark, “Follies,” The Rep
- Jennifer “JC” Krajicek, “Grey Gardens,” Max & Louie Productions
- Andrea Lauer, “42nd Street,” The Muny
- Brad Musgrove, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Stages St. Louis
- Margaret E. Weedon, “Georama,” The Rep
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
- Shanara Gabrielle, “Yentl,” New Jewish Theatre
- Debby Lennon, “Grey Gardens,” Max & Louie Productions
- Sarah Porter, “Tell Me on a Sunday,” New Line Theatre
- Jonalyn Saxer, “42nd Street,” The Muny
- Emily Skinner, “Follies,” The Rep
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
- Michael Baird, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Stray Dog Theatre
- Zachary Allen Farmer, “Atomic,” New Line Theatre
- Corey Fraine, “Bat Boy: The Musical,” Stray Dog Theatre
- Adam Heller, “Follies,” The Rep
- David Schmittou, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy
- “As You Like It,” Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble
- “The Dispute: A Spectacle for Lovers and Fighters,” Young Liars
- “The Heir Apparent,” St. Louis Shakespeare
- “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
- “Remember Me,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama
- “Arcadia,” West End Players Guild
- “Manifest|Destiny,” West End Players Guild
- “Miss Julie, Clarissa and John,” The Black Rep
- The St. Louis Rooming House Plays, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
- “Trash Macbeth,” Equally Represented Arts
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
- “42nd Street,” The Muny
- “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Stages St. Louis
- “Follies,” The Rep
- “Grey Gardens,” Max & Louie Productions
- “Sister Act,” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Director of a Comedy
- Gary F. Bell, “Buyer & Cellar,” Stray Dog Theatre
- Rick Dildine, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
- Chuck Harper, “The Dispute: A Spectacle for Lovers and Fighters,” Young Liars
- Donna Northcott, “The Heir Apparent,” St. Louis Shakespeare
- Ellie Schwetye, “As You Like It,” Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble
Outstanding Director of a Drama
- Lucy Cashion, “Trash Macbeth,” Equally Represented Arts
- John Contini, “American Buffalo,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
- Joe Hanrahan, “Cuddles,” Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble
- Tim Ocel, “Old Wicked Songs,” New Jewish Theatre
- Wayne Salomon, “Three Tall Women,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding Director of a Musical
- Justin Been, “Bat Boy: The Musical,” Stray Dog Theatre
- Michael Hamilton, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Stages St. Louis
- Denis Jones, “42nd Street,” The Muny
- Annamaria Pileggi, “Grey Gardens,” Max & Louie Productions
- Rob Ruggiero, “Follies,” The Rep
Outstanding Production of a Comedy
- “As You Like It,” Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble
- “Buyer & Cellar,” Stray Dog Theatre
- “The Dispute: A Spectacle for Lovers and Fighters,” Young Liars
- “The Heir Apparent,” St. Louis Shakespeare
- “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Production of a Drama
- “American Buffalo,” St. Louis Actors’ Studio
- “Disgraced,” The Rep
- “The Glass Menagerie,” Upstream Theater
- “Old Wicked Songs,” New Jewish Theatre
- “Trash Macbeth,” Equally Represented Arts
Outstanding Production of a Musical
- “42nd Street,” The Muny
- “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Stages St. Louis
- “Follies,” The Rep
- “Georama,” The Rep
- “Grey Gardens,” Max & Louie Productions
