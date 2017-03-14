What’s Happening for March 16-23

The deadline for What’s Happening is noon Thursday prior to the week the event occurs. For example: noon Thursday, March 9, was the deadline if you wanted your local event to appear in today’s paper. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week immediately before the event date. If your event is for-profit, please contact the Classifieds.
Events
▪ Author Event: The Crossing — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Author Ed Traylor will discuss his book and 29 year career with the Illinois state police. 618-632-3783.
▪ Ballroom Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois, Belleville. Music by the Alley Kats.
▪ Book Sale — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road. Books, magazines. First night $5 admission. Saturday $4 bag sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Fairview Heights library. 618-489-2070.
▪ Carlyle Lake Area Nature Society program — 6 p.m. Monday. U of I Extension office, 1163 N. 4th St., Breese. Learn and share about birding. Open to public. 618-322-2108.
▪ Confluence Trash Bash — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers pick up trash along the Great River road. Sponsored by the Sierra Club. Call to register for a location. 618-520-9749.
▪ HIS KIDS 23rd annual auction — 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Lindendale Park Ballroom, 2005 Parkhill Drive, Highland. Proceeds benefit kids with cancer and their families. 618-654-4020.
▪ Lincoln Place Heritage Association program — 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Daniel Gonzalez presenting “Mexican Immigration to the St. Louis and Southern Illinois.” Free admission and open to the public. 618-451-2611.
▪ Metro East Home and Garden Show — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Metro-East Lutheran High School, 6305 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville.618-656-0043.
▪ Networking Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Granite City Housing Authority, 2517 Nameoki Road. Sponsored by The Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County. 618-876-6400.
▪ O’Hemingway’s Zen Garden — Noon to 11 p.m. Friday. Hemingway’s Zen Garden, 123 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. An afternoon of St. Patrick celebration including live music, Irish dancers and a best dressed leprechaun contest. 618-632-6008.
▪ Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 227 Goodhaven Drive, Columbia. Bag-a-bargain starts 11:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit youth group. 618-570-8548.
▪ Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. 11 a.m. to noon $2-bag sale.
▪ “Small Town — Big World” — 1 p.m. Saturday. Deliverance Temple, 1125 E. 6th St., Alton. A multi-cultural celebration and luncheon. Lunch tickets are $15 for adults and $2 for children. 618-540-2265.
▪ Southern Illinois Defibbers — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Prairie Cardiovascular building, St. Elizabeth’s campus, 340 W. Lincoln St., Belleville. Support group meeting for defibrillator patients and families. 618-233-6044, ext. 4531.
▪ Spring Equinox Sunrise Observance — 6:45 a.m. Sunday. Cahokia Mounds woodhenge reconstruction, 1/4 mile west of the Interpretive Center on Collinsville Road. Information: 618-346-5160.
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Caller George Dunbar. The Tevlins cueing rounds. Sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-660-6030.
▪ Townhall Meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23. Whiteside School, 111 Warrior Way, Belleville. Sponsored by Dave Barnes and Don Wallace. To answer questions concerning April’s election. 618-521-0376.
Food
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Whole Hog Pork Sausage and Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Aviston American Legion, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. 618-228-7311.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ BBQ — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Concordia U.C.C., 7600 State Route 163, Belleville. Pork steak, bratwurst or hot dog plate. Two sides with each. Carry outs. Portion to benefit Concordia Cemetery Fund. 618-476-3377.
▪ Belleville Fish Fry —4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Fish by the pound, plate and sandwich. Open to the public.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ East Carondelet Fish Fry — 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Community center, 823 State Street East, East Carondelet. Cod, shrimp and sides. Carry outs. 618-286-8601.
▪ Feast of All-You-Can-Eat Soups and Chili — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 240 E. Monroe, Hecker. Adults $8. Children $3. Under 5 free. 618-473-2214.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. Support local veterans. 618-539-6095.
▪ Friday Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Scott VFW Post 4183, 1516 Old State Route 158, Belleville. DJ performs from 8 p.m. to midnight.
▪ Germantown American Legion Chicken Dinner and Dance — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. American Legion, 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Dance 2-5:30 p.m. with music by “Rendition”.
▪ Granite City Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carryout.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Holy Family Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Family Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City. 618-452-8244.
▪ Holy Trinity Parish Famous Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Fried or baked fish, shrimp and sides. Carryouts.
▪ Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday. American Legion Hall, 190 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy. Adults $7. Child $3.50. Benefits local projects and charities that assist children. Advance tickets available at Glen Carbon Centennial Library. 618-288-7798.
▪ Lunch-to-Go Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish, 300 N. Fourth St., Benld. Cabbage, nut, poppy seed and apricot rolls. Cabbage $8. Others $12.
▪ Maryville Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. Cod loins, white fish cut ups with 2 sides, $9. Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts. 618-476-1891.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Smithton Turner Society Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Smithton Turner Hall, 15 N. Julia St., Smithton. Fried and baked cod. Carryout available. 618-277-9690.
▪ St. Agatha Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Market and Mill St., New Athens. Cod, shrimp, and sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-475-3579.
▪ St. Henry Parish Lenten Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main, Belleville. Cod, baked salmon, sides. Dine in or carry outs. 618-233-2423.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Bake and Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Cod, shrimp, sides, desserts. Eat in or carryout. 618-539-4720.
▪ St. Luke’s St. Patrick Day dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Luke’s Parish Center, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Corned beef, ham, cabbage and sides. Adults $9. Children $3.50. Under 7 free.
▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Mary school, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod and walleye by the sandwich, plate, or pound, sides. Carry outs.
▪ St. Rose Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Rose park location, 17633 St. Rose Road, Breese. Fish and sides.
▪ St. Teresa Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Teresa’s Parish Center, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Sponsored by St. Teresa’s Men’s Club. 618-235-4066.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. Carry out available. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Waterloo Fish Fry — 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Sportsman Club, 4903 Sportsman Road, Waterloo. Fish, shrimp or chicken. Carry outs. 618-458-9927.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Menu from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cafeteria style 3:30-8 p.m. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ Wurstmarkt — 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 N. Main, Marissa. Grilled sausage, potatoes, kraut, sides. Also country store, baked goods, crafts. Adult $10. Child $5.
Games
▪ 17th Annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction — 6 p.m. Saturday. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 East Fifth St., O’Fallon. $15 per person. 8 per table. 50/50 raffle. Sponsored by Blessed Savior Lutheran Church and Thrivent. 618-972-7096.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville township. Information: 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Information: Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St, Smithton. Partner night. Everyone welcome. 618-233-3370.
▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge 664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Ham, pork loin, bacon, money rounds, raffles. 618-398-5363.
Theater/Concerts
▪ “Keep the Change Band” — 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Sportsmans Club, 1535 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Tickets $8. Snacks provided and cash bar. 618-978-1321.
▪ “Pinocchio” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. SIUE, Katherine Dunham Hall. Tickets $7. Children $5. Last show of season. Sponsored by SIUE Friends of Theater and Dance. 618-650-2774.
