Lifestyle briefs for March 16

Immigration presentation
Daniel Gonzalez, a historian with the St. Louis County Parks Department, will present “Mexican Immigration to St. Louis and Southern Illinois” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Mexican-themed refreshments will be served. This free event is sponsored by the Lincoln Place Heritage Association, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of the Lincoln Place neighborhood in Granite City. Information: 618-451-2611.
‘Pinocchio’
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will end its family-oriented live theater season with two showings of “Pinocchio” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in Katherine Dunham Hall, SIUE campus. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children. Also, tickets from “My Father’s Dragon” that was canceled because of the Jan. 14 ice storm will be honored at either performance. This event is sponsored by SIUE Friends of Theater and Dance, a support group for the university’s Department of Theater and Dance. Information: 618-650-2774.
Confluence Trash Bash
The Sierra Club’s Three River Project is having an event for volunteers to pick up trash along the Great River Road and other metro-east roads from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Multiple sites are going to be cleared and volunteers can pick a location by calling 618-520-9749. A free bagel breakfast will be provided and prizes will be awarded to the volunteers who find the weirdest trash.
Cancer support fundraiser
HIS KIDS 23rd annual charity auction and dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Lindendale Park Ballroom, 2005 Parkhill Drive, Highland. This event will feature a meal, and silent and oral auction. The cost is $20 per person with eight per table. An auction catalog is available online at www.hiskids.inc.org. HIS KIDS is a non-profit organization that has been helping local children in their struggle against cancer since 1984. Information: 618-654-4020.
Multicultural event in Alton
Alton Main Street will present “Small Town — Big World,” an event featuring ethnic cuisine, traditional clothing, world music, dance performances and more, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Deliverance Temple, 1125 E. 6th St. There is free admission to the speaker presentation and music. Tickets to the luncheon cost $15 for adults and $2 for children. Maps will be available with the full schedule and location of events. Information: 618-540-2265.
Albert Cummings in concert
Blues writer, player and singer Albert Cummings will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets cost $21. Information: 618-307-1750.
Cahokia Mounds lecture
G. William Monaghan, of the Indiana Geological Survey at Indiana University-Bloomington, and Jeremy J. Wilson, of the Department of Anthropology at Indiana University/Purdue University-Indianapolis, will present “Anthropogenic Transformation and Population Processes at Angel Mounds: The Founding, Flourishment and Final Days of a Mississippian Village,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center, Collinsville. This free lecture is presented by the Cahokia Mounds museum society. Information: 618-346-5160.
Home and garden show
Metro-East Lutheran High School is having its annual home and garden show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 6305 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Home and garden experts from all over the metro-east will be at this event to assist attendees with their spring projects. Paper shredding, electronic recycling and pet adoption will also occur at the show. The first 100 children to arrive will receive free bicycle helmets. This event is open to the public. Information: 618-920-9687.
Birding program
The Carlyle Lake Area Nature Society, formerly the Carlyle Lake Audubon Society, will have a birding program at 6 p.m. Monday at the University of Illinois Extension office, 1163 N. 4th St., Breese. This program will feature information about identifying birds by sight and sound. It will also talk about the best times and places to practice birding. This event is open to the public. Information: 618-322-2108.
