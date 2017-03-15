This retired Illinois trooper is hitting the road again — this time to sell his book

3:03 Sarah Cato talks about her grandfather who settled outside Belleville in 1818 Pause

2:28 Sheriff Rick Watson talks about sales tax referendum

1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors

1:50 The St. Clair County Sheriff's department wish list

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

1:48 Fairview Heights police officer donates bike to local security guard

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system