Avery Hill band member needs your help. Attend fundraiser Sunday

Jeff “Doc Ivory” Taylor has helped with plenty of fundraisers as a member of the long-standing Avery Hill band.
Now it’s time, said band member Shorty Engle, to help Jeff.
“He’s always been the guy who’d give you the shirt off his back,” said Shorty.
On Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., a chicken and beer dance and silent auction will be held to help raise fund to pay for Jeff’s medical bills. Shorty says the 62-year-old keyboardist and friend is currently on dialysis and will undergo open-heart surgery in the near future.
Doors open at noon at the VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia St., in Collinsville. Bands start at 1 p.m. with Avery Hill kicking the afternoon off, followed by Incognito, Effic, Faustus and Street Corner Symphony.
A silent auction will include a wide variety of items, including musical instruments, St. Louis Cardinal tickets, St. Louis hotel packages, restaurant gift cards and more.
Chicken is provided by Ravanelli’s and will be served from 3 to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $25, or get two for $40. You can buy them at the door or get them from Steve Taylor, 618-593-9319, or Short at 618-978-3730. And, if you have any items you want to donate for the auction, call Steve or Shorty.
“He’s helped many, many people and now we want to help him,” Shorty said.
— Suzanne Boyle
