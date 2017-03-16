These local stores want to help you gear up for spring

I paid my first visit to newly opened Academy Sports + Outdoors in O’Fallon. For me, it combines the sports clothing/footwear from now-closed Sports Authority with outdoor/sports equipment and goods from Gander Mountain.
Three items that jumped out at me: First, 10-by-10-foot Easy Shade canopies for $42.99 in colors like bright orange, purple, blue, tan, red and black. Second, very nice 9-foot Mosaic market umbrellas with steel frames for $29.99 in yellow, navy, aqua, red, tan and a couple stripes. Third, cool discs for playing disc golf. (It’s a crazy-fun game.) Pick up driver, mid-range and putter discs for $8.99 to $19.99 each. There’s also a starter kit with three discs for $19.99.
I stopped in At Home in O’Fallon (I still think of it as Garden Ridge) to see what was new. With spring mere days away, the retailer has stocked up on outdoor/weather-resistant cushions and pillows — it’s a sea of color and patterns. I browsed the clearance section at the back of the store and found plenty of $19.99 spring monogram wreaths half off. They have a country look with burlap bows and faux grass lettering. I saw plenty of choices in monograms, too.
I also spied some cute plushy storage bins for kids. They’re shaped like pandas, elephants and cats and come in three sizes. (No lids.) Prices are $14.99/$17.99/$19.99.
Downtown Belleville merchants will hold a Spring Open House on March 24 and 25. Check out new spring wares during regular shop hours. Plus, visit any Belleville Main Street participating businesses during those two days and sign up to win Downtown Dollars, gift certificates that may be used in more than 20 restaurants and shops downtown.
Peace by Piece in downtown Belleville is now carrying Tyler candles, laundry detergent, diffusers, room spray, car fresheners and body lotion. Also, you can shop the retailer’s fashion truck every Thursday at Rural King in Swansea from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Tuesday at the Scott Air Force Base Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Ahner Florist & Greenhouses in New Baden is holding a Living Wall Workshop on April 1. It starts at 10 a.m. and costs $39.99. You’ll get to create a vertical garden, with living wall frame and 12 annuals included. You must prepay before March 29. Call 618-588-4215.
At Yankee Candle at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, it’s time to freshen up your vehicle: Get two for $10 Car Jar Ultimate, Smart Scent Vent Clip or Car Vent Sticks (regularly $5.49 to $5.99 each). Plus, there are other deals at the retailer now through Sunday.
