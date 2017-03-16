These local stores want to help you gear up for spring

1:04 Retired Illinois state police trooper talks about his novel Pause

3:03 Sarah Cato talks about her grandfather who settled outside Belleville in 1818

1:34 Soul food is on the menu at Sherry J's Homestyle Cooking

2:00 Old Towne Tavern in Glen Carbon

0:29 Fire badly damages home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon; coroner called

2:28 Sheriff Rick Watson talks about sales tax referendum

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

0:25 Two-car accident at Illinois 161 and N County Road in Mascoutah

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.