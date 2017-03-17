Religion briefs for March 18

Spaghetti dinner and silent auction
First United Presbyterian Church preschool will holds its annual spaghetti dinner and silent auction at 6 p.m. Friday at 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. The dinner includes spaghetti, sides and desserts. Tickets cost $5. During the dinner, a silent auction will be held with proceeds benefiting the preschool, its classroom enrichment and children. Information: 618-233-0295.
Lenten supper program series
St. George’s Episcopal Church and St. Mark Lutheran Church are celebrating the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation with a series of dinners and programs on Thursdays during Lent. The next supper will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Parish Hall, 410 N. High St., Belleville. Featured speaker is Pastor Ronald Neustadt, who will present “The Protestant Response.”
Annual dinner theater benefit
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the Western Catholic Union will have a benefit at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the McCormick Center at St. Peter’s Cathedral, 200 W. Harrison St., Belleville. Die Laughing Dinner Theater of St. Louis will present “CSI: St. Vincent de Paul.” The dinner menu includes roast beef, chicken and sides. Donation options for the dinner run from $75-$300 or more. Information: 618-394-0126.
First Presbyterian relocation
First Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville will be moving to a new building on Ridgeview Road later this year. The current building will be decommissioned on April 16, and during construction, worship will take place at Goshen Elementary School, 101 District Drive, Edwardsville. Information: 618-656-4550.
