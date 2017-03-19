Here’s what you need to know about graduation invitations if you have twins

Q. If there is a set of graduating high school twins, a girl and a boy, do you send two separate invitations or an invitation for both printed on the front and the back? I’m old school and Southern, so I think it should be two separate, but maybe I’m outdated. Could you please answer what is appropriate?
A. Although these high school twins are graduating together, each one is an individual with different likes and dislikes, different personalities, and different friends. The next chapters in their lives will probably take them in different directions. Even though they may be close and not have a problem whatsoever with having one invitation for the both of them, they deserve to have separate invitations to celebrate their individual accomplishments.
Having said that, I can tell you I have seen invitations for twins, where both of their pictures are on the front of the invitation or both names are listed on the front of the invitation. It is not necessarily incorrect or improper to have them printed in this manner, because it remains to be a personal preference of the twins and/or of their parents.
If the invitation is printed with one twin’s name on one side and the other twin’s name on the other side, it becomes an issue of which side is the front side and which is the back side. Furthermore, how is the invitation then placed in the envelope? In addition, each twin has their own close friends and it would therefore, be more appropriate to have two separate invitations.
Q. I have a girlfriend who said something really unkind about me behind my back. It was also untrue. Shortly thereafter, she said almost the same thing to my face. I did not respond. I am told she later realized she was wrong. I have not spoken to her since even though she has texted me and asked me to call her. I feel she owes me an apology before I speak to her at all. Am I wrong?
A. No, you are not wrong. It is most appropriate for this girl to apologize to you. In the meantime, you are not obligated to speak to her nor respond to her text. Move forward, stay positive and concentrate on your friends who are not so unkind and immature.
Dianne Isbell is a local contributing writer. Send your etiquette questions to Dianne Isbell at Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, 120 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62222-0427, or email them to lifestyle@bnd.com.
Comments