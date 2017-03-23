Join the Easter Bunny at the mall and get ready for deck weather

The Easter Bunny will be hopping in to take photos starting Saturday and going through April 15 at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights. You can visit the bunny from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays in Center Court. Seeing the Easter Bunny is always free, but photo packages are available. Go to http://www.stclairsquare.com/content/easterbunnyphotos to see them.
Inside Lowe’s in Belleville, I spied a Suncast resin wicker patio cooler. Not too big; not too small. This $129 cooler has a dark brown faux wicker design. It’s on lockable wheels and has a pop-up lid so you can easily reach inside the 77-quart cooler for a cold one. (Holds 72 cans or six 2-liter bottles.) Plus, there are a storage cabinet below, a drop-down tray on one side and a wire basket on the other.
World Market in Shiloh has 20 to 50 percent off all light pendants and chandeliers. I saw a very pretty small white capiz seashells shade shaped like flower ball on sale for $55.99. Would look great in a hallway, but you’ll also need to buy a swag kit for $9.99.
At Kohl’s in Fairview Heights, stock up on Carter’s infant and toddler clothing. Snap-up rompers are $7 and one-piece rompers are $9, while top/bottom sets are $10. Sizes are newborn to 24 month, depending on styles. Plus, take half off all Easter decor, including decorative pillows. Prices good through Sunday.
Need to print up some T-shirts? At Michaels in Shiloh, you can get five tees for $10 ($2 each), with a variety of colors available in adult and youth sizes small to extra-large. Regularly priced at $3.99 each. Offer is good through Saturday.
At Target in Fairview Heights, I came upon the very cool Huffy Minnie Mouse pink scooter on sale for $27. It’s called a 3-2-Grow Scooter, which means it easily converts from a three-wheel scooter to an easy-balance two-wheel scooter as a child grows. Checked online and saw there were some at the Shiloh location, too. The same scooter in a Marvel Spider-Man version can be found at the Belleville and Fairview Heights stores. Price is good through Saturday.
If you need an inexpensive dress for spring, check Old Navy in Fairview Heights. I saw everything from a sleeveless chambray shirt dress for about $35 to comfy poplin swing dresses for under $25. I saw solids and colorful floral patterns and a few stripes. Most were above the knee, thought there are some maxi dresses.
Shop in-store only at Lane Bryant at the mall and take 30 percent off bootcut jeans (including Melissa McCarthy for Seven7) and select boyfriend chinos through March 30. Excludes clearance.
Rue 21 at the mall has a deal that’s good only through Friday: Buy one pair of flip-flops or sandals and get a pair free. Priced from $3.99 and up.
