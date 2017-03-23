Join the Easter Bunny at the mall and get ready for deck weather

0:49 Swamp Tales a taste of Louisiana near Carlyle Pause

1:44 Twin educators retire from Queen of Peace School in Belleville

3:17 Mother and wife talks about need for affordable health care

0:25 O'Fallon, Lebanon fire crews work on O'Fallon house fire

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

1:45 Kaltwasser, Whitener spark Althoff soccer to win over O'Fallon

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.