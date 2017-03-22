What’s Happening for March 23-29

Noon Thursday, March 16, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Events
▪ 7th Annual Alton Half Marathon and 5K run/walk — 8 a.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, 1 Henry St., Alton. www.altonhalf.com.
▪ 28th Annual Spring Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Northfield Center 1, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield. Early bird admission $20 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Regular admission $1. Sponsored by the Central Illinois Numismatic Association.
▪ Backyard Banquets — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St. Madison County Master Gardeners will have a class on backyard vegetable gardens. 618-288-1212.
▪ Belleville Main Street Merchants’ Spring Open House — Store hours vary, Friday-Saturday. Local merchants will display new spring wares. A full listing of participating businesses can be found at www.bellevillemainstreet.net.
▪ Belleville Optimist Club Luncheon and Style Show — 10 a.m. Saturday. Bellecourt Manor, 225 East A. St., Belleville. Fashions from Peace by Piece of Belleville and Dillards. Doll house raffle. Proceeds benefit childhood cancer research, school events, scholarships and essay/oratorical contests. Tickets $30. 618-234-9579.
▪ “Clash of the Borders” Special Olympics Soccer Competition — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Belle Clair soccer fields, 2842 Centreville Ave., Belleville. Three games of soccer will be played to promote the sport and spirit de corp. 618-654-6680.
▪ Fort de Chartres Jardin Potager Weekend — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Forest de Chartres, 1350 Illinois Route 155. Join volunteers in preparing raised beds and garden for spring. www.fdcjardin.com.
▪ Garden Party and Block Clean-Up — 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Garden of Harmony, 730 N. 22nd St., East St. Louis. The clean up will focus on neighboring vacant lots and the garden. Under 18 years of age require guardian consent to participate. ayagrows@gmail.com
▪ Leadership in Development Boot Camp and Give STL Day Strategy Session — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Far Oaks Golf Club, Caseyville. Free event with presentations from leaders in the non-profit sector like Barb Cempura, Martin Leifeld and Steve Sullivan. 314-880-4959.
▪ Maeystown Spring Art Show — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Maeystown Presevation Society Mill and Museum, 1113 Main St. Displaying the artwork of Dawn Henefauth Eatherton, David Henerfauth and A.H. Wippermann. No admission charge. 618-458-6660.
▪ Mascoutah Friends of the Library Book Sale — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Mascoutah Public Library, 3 W. Church St. Everything $1 on Friday. Everything 50 cents on Saturday and children’s books 2 for 25 cents. Bag of books $3 on Monday. 618-566-2562.
▪ Medical Reserve Corps volunteer orientation — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. No medical experience necessary. Must be 18 years or older. 618-296-6096.
▪ Metro-East Model Railroad Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Old fire house/village hall, corner of Summit and School St., Glen Carbon. Admission is free. 618-476-9228.
▪ Polka Dance — 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Fred & The Button Box Club. Sandwiches for purchase. 314-867-7897.
▪ Rape Aggression Defense Training — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. SWIC, Intramural gym, Belleville campus. A comprehensive self-defense course. 618-235-2700, ext. 5270.
▪ Real Life Hip Hopera —3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. .ZACK Theatre, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis. Written and directed by Joel P. E. King, “Real Life” tackles the dynamics of urban life, politics and faith. Tickets cost $35 and are available from Metrotix. 314-533-0367.
▪ Rocket Motorsports Vendor Fair — Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service St. Free admission. Twenty vendors and attendance prizes. 618-791-6424.
▪ Six Mile Library Book Club — 6:30 p.m. Monday. Kool Beanz Cafe, 1316 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City. Discussing: Leaving Berlin by Joseph Kanon. 618-452-6238 ext. 755.
▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion Post, 7300 Lansdowne, St. Louis. Admission $2. 314-544-2812.
▪ Step into Spring Walk — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Church of the Nazarene Parkview, 50 Longacre Drive, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by the Illinois Trekkers Volkssports Club. 5k/10 registration is $3. Event will be held regardless of the weather. 618-277-4228.
▪ Stridin’ and Survivin’ 10th Annual Gala Dinner, Dance and Auction — 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. American Legion, 58 Illinois Route 157, Edwardsville. Dinner by Outback Steakhouse, silent and oral auction begins at 6 p.m., music by Hicktown. Benefits cancer research, education and patient care. 618-973-6298.
▪ SWIC High School Art Show Opening Reception — 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Schmidt Art Center, SWIC, Belleville campus. Exhibition will run until April 6. 618-222-5278.
▪ Vintage Market — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. Vendors with re-purposed, industrial, vintage, handmade and more. Admission $10 Friday and $5 Saturday-Sunday. Portion of proceeds benefit Stray Rescue STL. www.forevervintagemarket.com.
▪ Wind Festival at the Tower — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Drive, Hartford. Join the St. Louis Gateway Kite Club and fly a kite on Tower grounds. No charge to fly a kite. Fee to tour the Tower. 618-251-9101.
Food
▪ Annual Wurstmarkt — 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Damian Parish Gym, 1 W. Main, Damiansville. Meat sales and raffle. Adults $10. Children $4. Under 6 free. Sponsored by St. Damian’s Holy Name Society. 618-248-5134.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West. Fish by the pound, plate and sandwich. Sponsored by Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies. Open to the public.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Chicken and Beer Dance — 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service St. Tickets $25. Unlimited chicken, beer and dancing. Silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Sponsored by Rocket Motorsports. 618-791-6424.
▪ Chicken and Dumpling Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Pkwy West. All-you-can-eat chicken and dumplings, salad and sides. Carry outs. Adults $9. Children $6 and under 5 are free. Hosted by the Belleville Kiwanis club. 618-223-8058.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ East Carondelet Fish Fry — 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Community center, 823 State Street East, East Carondelet. Cod, shrimp and sides. Carry outs. 618-286-8601.
▪ First United Presbyterian Preschool Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction — 6 p.m. Friday. 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Dinner $5. Fundraiser benefits preschool. 618-233-0295.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. Support local veterans. 618-539-6095.
▪ Granite City Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carryout.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Holy Family Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Family Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City. 618-452-8244.
▪ Holy Trinity Parish Famous Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Fried or baked fish, shrimp and sides. Carryouts.
▪ Maryville Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. Cod loins, white fish cut ups with 2 sides, $9. Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts. 618-476-1891.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
▪ Scott VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. 1516 Old Highway 158, Belleville. DJ performs 8 p.m. to midnight.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Smithton Turner Society Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Smithton Turner Hall, 15 N. Julia St., Smithton. Fried and baked cod. Carryout available. 618-277-9690.
▪ St. Henry Parish Lenten Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main, Belleville. Cod, baked salmon, sides. Dine in or carry outs. 618-233-2423.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Bake and Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Cod, shrimp, sides, desserts. Eat in or carryout. 618-539-4720.
▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Mary school, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod and walleye by the sandwich, plate, or pound, sides. Carry outs.
▪ St. Rose Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Rose park location, 17633 St. Rose Road, Breese. Fish and sides.
▪ St. Teresa Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Teresa’s Parish Center, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Sponsored by St. Teresa’s Men’s Club. 618-235-4066.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. Carry out available. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Waterloo Fish Fry — 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Sportsman Club, 4903 Sportsman Road, Waterloo. Fish, shrimp or chicken. Carry outs. 618-458-9927.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Menu from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cafeteria style 3:30-8 p.m. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Back to the ’80s Trivia Night — 6:15 p.m. Saturday. St. Augustine’s Church, 1910 W. Belle, Belleville. $12 per person, $2 discount per tables of 8 or 10. Cash prizes, basket silent auction, dessert and quilt raffle. Master of Ceremonies: Belleville News-Democrat’s Answer Man, Roger Schlueter. All funds go to Beacon Ministry to assist those in need in our area. 618-222-8942.
▪ Belleville Little Devils Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. 330 Citizens Park Drive, Belleville. 50/50, raffle, silent auction. $120 per table of eight.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville township. Information: 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Information: Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Family Trivia — 7 p.m. Saturday. Agricultural Building, Scheve Park, Mascoutah. $100 for table of eight. Silent auction, mulligans, raffle. To benefit the St. Clair County 4-H program. Sponsored by St. Clair County Extension and Education Foundation. 618-939-3434.
▪ Granite City Community Band Trivia Night and Silent Auction — 6 p.m. Saturday. Southwestern Illinois campus, Sam Wolf campus, 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City. $15 per person, $120 for table of eight. Cash awards. All proceeds go to non-profit community band. 618-345-7084.
▪ Lebanon Band Annual Trivia and Raffle Auction Fundraiser — 6:30 p.m. Friday. Lebanon High School Commons, 200 E. Schuetz St. $80 per table of eight. Prizes for top three teams. 618-537-4423.
▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge 664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Ham, pork loin, bacon, money rounds, raffles. 618-398-5363.
▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. American Legion Post 1937, T.R.’s Place, 4901 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Shoot and wheel rounds, attendance prizes. House gun available. 618-277-7135.
▪ A Night at the “Mouse” Races — 6 p.m. Saturday. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. $10 per person, $80 per table of ten. 50/50 mouse roulette, booze pull, 50/50 drawing, heads or tails, raffle. 618-632-7614.
▪ St. Clair Catholic Church Youth Commission and Friends Trivia Night — 6 p.m. Saturday. St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St. $20 per person or $160 for table of eight. Cash prizes, 50/50, heads or tails and mulligans. All proceeds go to St. Clare Youth Group’s trip to National Youth Conference. 618-632-3562.
▪ Third Annual Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower Trivia Night and Silent Auction — 6:30 p.m. Saturday. St. James Paris Center, 423 W. Madson St., Millstadt. $120 per table with 6-8 players. Includes survivor round and 10 mulligans. Heads/tails, 50/50 and cash prizes. Proceeds go towards painting water tower. 618-476-7326 or 618-476-3696.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Mariachi Nuevo Azteca — 6 p.m. Saturday. American Legion, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Free mariachi concert. Sponsored by the Dorothy Weinel Eppinger Foundation. 618-660-5790.
▪ “Roots of Bluegrass Show” — 7 p.m. Friday. Southwestern Illinois College Theater, Belleville campus. A evening of traditional bluegrass music by George Portz’s Award Winning Friends of Bluegrass Band. Tickets are $10 and will not be sold at the door. 618-235-2700 ext. 5561.
