Lifestyle briefs for March 23-29

Garden event
The annual Jardin Potager weekend will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at Fort de Chartres, 1350 Illinois Route 155. The “jardin potager,” or kitchen garden, event will be led by Carol Kuntz, the historic site’s volunteer garden curator. At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, visitors are invited to join Kuntz with sowing seeds into the garden and raised beds around the site. Heirloom seed packets will be available for local gardening enthusiasts. Information: 618-284-7230.
Health department seeks volunteers
A volunteer orientation training session will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Attendees will learn about the medical reserve corps, public health emergency response, incident command system, strategic national stockpile, points of dispensing and family preparedness. Volunteers must be ages 18 and older but no medical experience is necessary. Information: 618-296-6096.
Maeystown spring art show
The 2017 Maeystown spring art show is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at the Corner George Inn ballroom, 1101 Main St. and the Maeystown Preservation Society mill and museum, 1113 Main St. The three featured artists, Adlophe H. Wippermann, David Henerfauth and Dawn Henerfauth Eatherton, are from the same family, the Wippermanns of Maeystown. Information: 618-458-6660.
‘Roots of Bluegrass Show’
Southwestern Illinois College student activities will present their 41st Annual “Roots of Bluegrass Show” at 7 p.m. Friday in the SWIC theater, Belleville campus. George Portz’s Award Winning Friends of Bluegrass Band features Illinois state harmonica champion Matt McElroy, junior fiddlers Olive Webb and Devan Mahale, and 9-year-old singer Ruby Pearson. The group will play through 50 years of American traditional bluegrass music. Tickets are $10. Information: 618-235-2700, ext. 5561.
Garden party and block clean-up
This event will take place from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at The Garden of Harmony, 730 N. 22nd St., East St. Louis. The clean-up will focus on neighboring vacant lots and the garden. Volunteers under the age of 18 require guardian consent to participate. Information: ayagrows@gmail.com.
Special Olympics soccer competition
“Clash of the Borders” will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Belle Clair soccer fields, 2842 Centreville Ave., Belleville. Local teams will play three games of soccer against opponents from Missouri to promote the sport of soccer and spirit de corp. Information: 618-654-6680.
Breast cancer surgery recovery program
Memorial Hospital is having a free program for women who will have breast cancer surgery or have already undergone the procedure from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. A panel of professionals will be available to answer questions including surgeon James Clanahan, radiation oncologist Susan Laduzinsky, and physical therapists Debi Schneider and Kelley McClinton. Information: 618-257-5649.
Comments