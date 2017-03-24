Everyone is welcome at Lebanon coffee shop, including kids and dogs

Stephanie McPeek couldn’t bear to see the Lebanon coffee shop where she worked close its doors, so she decided to take it over from the former owner and keep it open.
Brickstreet Brew became Foundry Cafe and Market in August, named in honor of her father, the late Rodger McPeek. It occupies two storefronts and a courtyard on historic St. Louis Street.
“My dad was a foundry superintendent, and he always wanted to own his own business,” said Stephanie, 39, of Lebanon. “He actually wanted to own a bar, and every once in a while, we’d go look at a place, but it never worked out for him.”
Foundry is still a community gathering place with 12-foot-high ceilings, a library-like mural, a comfy loveseat, tabletops with colorful artwork and an inlaid chess and checker set.
Shelves are filled with games and puzzles, inviting customers to sit and stay a while. Wi-Fi is available. Dogs on leashes are welcome.
“It’s really casual,” said customer Amy MacLennan, who teaches art at nearby McKendree University. “You have families with kids, or people come in and read or do their work. There’s a yoga class down the street, and they come in afterward.”
The staff serves espresso drinks, hand-blended organic teas, breakfast and lunch six days a week. That includes pastries from Berkemann’s Baker’s Dozen in New Baden, as well as housemade soups, salads, sandwiches and wraps.
Chicken Salad on a croissant is a Foundry staple ($7.50 with chips or fruit). The rest of the menu changes daily. Options are listed on a large chalkboard and Facebook.
“We switch it around so we can use the freshest possible ingredients,” Stephanie said. “We kind of change with the seasons. Everything we serve here, we make here, even the salads dressings.
“We always do a vegetarian option,” she added. “Today, we have a Strawberry Balsamic Salad.”
The Greek Bowl is a customer favorite with mixed greens, orzo, peppers, onions, olives, tomatoes and a dollop of housemade humus, drizzled with lemon vinaigrette ($8).
Sandwiches range from Turkey Club to Reuben. Popular soups are Cheesy Hashbrown and Chicken Curry.
Full breakfasts are served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, including eggs and toast, pancakes, omelets and biscuits and gravy ($4.80 to $7.75).
“All our meats are locally sourced from Red Barn Farm in Highland,” Stephanie said. “It’s all grass-fed, antibiotic-free and hormone-free. And we get our eggs from a local farmer, too.”
Cheri Wright, 65, of Lebanon, is a Foundry regular. The city alderwoman and retired travel coordinator enjoys running into old friends and meeting new ones. Her husband, Kevin, likes Saturday morning breakfasts.
“I try everything,” Cheri said. “She’s a great cook, and the food is always fresh.”
Stephanie grew up in Ohio, graduated with a business management degree from University of Rio Grande and later trained in accounting. She has lived in Lebanon nine years.
She came to work at Brickstreet as a bookkeeper and helped with serving before buying the business.
This spring, Stephanie and friends are turning a metal building in back into a private party room and getting the courtyard ready for summer with its turquoise and lime-green wicker furniture.
“We’re going to build planters so we can have fresh herbs, lettuce and tomatoes,” she said. “We want to make it green and lush back here.”
Teri Maddox: 618-239-2473, @BNDwriter
At a glance
- What: Foundry Cafe and Market
- Where: 220 W. St. Louis St. in Lebanon
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays
- Seating: 30
- Carryouts: Yes
- Handicap-accessible: No
- Information: Call 618-537-4492 or visit the website at https://www.foundrycafemarket.com/
