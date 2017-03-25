Lifestyle briefs for March 26

Cemetery clean-up day
Friends of the Valley View Cemetery are having a volunteer clean-up day at 9 a.m. April 1, at 1564 Lewis Road, Edwardsville. Any grave decorations in the cemetery need to be removed by March 30, so that the grounds can be attended to Saturday. Items that families do not take will be respectfully removed so that clean-up can occur. Information: 618-980-9095.
Owl lecture
Mark H.X. Glenshaw, an award-winning naturalist, will present “Hunting and Feeding with Forest Park Owls” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Morrison-Talbott library, 215 Park St., Waterloo. This lecture will explain basic facts about owls and the hunting and feeding habits that Glenshaw has documented through photos and video. Information: 618-939-6232.
‘Speak Your Piece’
A poetry reading event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville campus. Professional local poets and poetry contest winners will read some of their work and then attendees are encouraged to share their own efforts during an open mic session that follows. Information: 618-235-2700, ext. 5112.
Leadership boot camp
Leadership in Development Boot Camp and Give STL Day Strategy Session is a free event that will take place from 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Far Oaks Golf Club, Caseyville. Experienced leaders from the non-profit sector will lead the meeting including former president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Barb Cempure, vice president of University Advancement for the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Martin Leifeld and former CEO of Ameren, Steve Sullivan. The focus of the session is to discuss strategies to manage and grow organizations and to encourage development opportunities. Information: 314-880-4959.
‘Miss Julie’ to be presented
“Miss Julie,” the Craig Lucas adaptation of the classic play by August Strindberg, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and April 6-8 at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. “Miss Julie” is about a privileged woman, her male servant and a tragic encounter late at night. The play has mature themes and may not be appropriate for children under the age of 16. Tickets cost $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday. Information: 618-462-5222.
