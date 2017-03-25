Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings for March 26-April 1

Belleville
▪ Optimist Club — The next meeting will be noon Tuesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. The program will be “Container Gardening” with featured speaker, Sandy Richter.
▪ The 90 Plus Club — This club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Swansea Family Restaurant, 4421 W. Main. This is a new meeting location for the club. Attendees must be 90 years of age or older. Information: 618-978-8753.
Dupo
Sacred Heart Women’s Club — The club will hold its Spring Rummage and Bake Sale from 4-7 p.m. Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday at 102 S. Third St. Admission on Friday costs canned goods or a monetary donation to benefit DuKare food pantry.
Granite City
Granite City Senior Club — The senior club will have a dance from 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Township Hall, 2060 Delmar. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $5. Information: 618-877-0513.
Mascoutah
Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club — The club’s rummage sale will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Trinity Services Inc., 973 N. 6th St. The club is encouraging drop off donations for the sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Proceeds benefit the Abundant Living for All Foundation and local charities.
O’Fallon
O’Fallon Township Area Democratic Club — The monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus, 402 E. Highway 50.
Waterloo
Alzheimer’s Association “In the Moment” support group —The next meeting will be from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher. The first part of the meeting will be educational and the second part will be for sharing. Information: 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
