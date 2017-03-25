Religion briefs for March 25-31

Lenten scripture study
The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows is presenting a three-week scripture study from 10 a.m. to noon Friday and continuing April 7 and 14 at the Guild Center, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. The Rev. Tom Ovalle will lead the discussion about “The Seven Last Words of Jesus.” The fee for the series is $30 or $10 per session. Information: 618-397-6700, ext. 6270.
Lenten supper program series
St. George’s Episcopal Church and St. Mark Lutheran Church are celebrating the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation with a series of dinners and programs Thursdays during Lent. The next supper will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Parish Hall, 410 N. High St., Belleville. Featured speaker is The Rev. Dale Coleman, who will present “The Anglican Middle Way.”
St. Damian wurstmarkt
St. Damian’s Holy Name Society is having their annual Wurstmarkt from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the St. Damian Parish gym, 1 W. Main, Damiansville. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for children and entry is free for under 6. Carry-outs will be available along with the meat sales and a raffle. Information: 618-248-5134.
Tapping into Faith discussion group
The next event for this casual, spiritual group will be happening at 7 p.m. Sunday at 4204 Main Street Brewing Company, Belleville. The discussion will be about passages from “Search for Sunday” by Rachel Held Evan. Information: 618-233-0295.
