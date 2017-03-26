New church opening in Fairview Heights

Team Curry says its biggest support for starting a church in Fairview Heights comes directly from God.
The Rev. Joseph M. Curry, 45, pastor, and his wife, Shamika, 40, are starting the World Harvest Faith Church at 6 Executive Drive, Fairview Heights. The first service will be at 11:30 a.m. April 2, with songs, prayer and non-denominational services led by the reverend.
“We’re feeding our sheep the word of God,” Joseph said at the O’Fallon Public Library in mid-March as the church was being renovated.
Joseph is about to publish his fifth book, “Breaking the Chains of Your Demonic Bondage,” which he explained was anything that a person was fighting, such as alcoholism, eating disorders, homosexuality or watching pornography.
We’re feeding our sheep the word of God. The Rev. Joseph Curry
His previous books, including “Clocking in for the Kingdom” and “Getting in Shape with God,” are at the O’Fallon Library as well as on Amazon.
“Under Construction: God is Rebuilding Men,” also at the library, probably should be renamed, he said.
“I get more feedback from women than men” on that book, he said.
Shamika agrees, saying it teaches “single women how to raise a son; and what to look for in a husband.”
It’s more than pulling out a chair or holding a door, although that is included, the Currys say.
“It’s how to structure your life,” Joseph said.
It took him about six months to write it, and his son read “two pages and nothing more.” But Shamika has read it all.
“My wife, she says ‘You need to go back and read chapter 19,’” he says, laughing.
Energetic services
The Currys follow the five-fold ministry ideal: teach, pastor, minister, prophetic and apostle. Joseph refers to his wife as “Lady Shamika, Prophetess” as she laughs.
“When you are walking apostolic, you are all of them,” she said of the five-fold ministry.
Joseph studied with the Moody Bible Institute, and was “trained by God,” he says.
“As God gives it to me, I give it to the people,” he said.
That means walking in love, and making time to “clock in” with God every day, he said.
Services are expected to be a bit comical, as Joseph likes to keep things light and energetic. The services start at 11:30 a.m. to give people more time to get there, said the father of five. The blended family doesn’t use “step” to identify anyone, and is made up of four daughters and one son. Three of the daughters are in college now.
As God gives it to me, I give it to the people. The Rev. Joseph Curry
Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m., and lasts about an hour. The intercessory session of quiet prayer is the hour between Sunday school and church.
“It sets the atmosphere,” Joseph said, for the “wounded and broken” people who are coming in.
The services will include songs, prayer, an offering, scripture lesson and an offering, Joseph said, and he expects they will be over by 12:45 p.m.
While he wants services to be energetic and happy, he knows his limits.
“I’m not saying I get up and dance, because I can’t dance,” he said. “I can’t sing — I leave that to everybody else.”
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
World Harvest Faith Church
- Where: 6 Executive Drive in Fairview Heights
- When: Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m.; services at 11:30 a.m. every Sunday starting April 2
- On the web: http://www.worldharvestfaith.org/home.html
Comments