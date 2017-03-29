What’s Happening for March 30-April 5

Noon Thursday, March 23, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email is preferred: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Events
▪ 17th Annual Breweriana Blowout XVII — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Fairgrounds. Raffle, 50/50 drawing. Largest show in the mid-west.
▪ Ballroom Dance — 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St. Music by The Renditions.
▪ Belleville Fire Department Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Engine House #4, 1125 S. Illinois St. Fire simulations and escape training. Car seat safety checks and more. K-9 demos at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
▪ Butch’s Polka Kings Dance — 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Hecker Community Center, 230 E. Washington St.
▪ Collinsville Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. American Legion, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville. U.S. and world coins, paper money, tokens, medals and more. Raffle. www.metroeastcoincurrencyclub.com.
▪ Collinsville Senior Center Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. The Country Western Band will provide dancing music. Lunch will be served.
▪ Columbia High School Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 77 Veterans Parkway, Columbia. Proceeds benefit the school’s After-Prom event in April.
▪ Diabetes Education and Support Group — 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, 1 Good Samaritan Way, Mt. Vernon. Free diabetes support group. Meets the first Tuesday of every month. 618-899-2085.
▪ Drawing Class — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Nichols Community Center, 515 E. D St., Belleville. $45 per four week class session by Belleville Parks and Recreation. 618-277-9785.
▪ Edwardsville Esic YMCA Circus — 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Esic YMCA, 1200 Esic Drive, Edwardsville. On Thursday: 3’s Circus. On Friday: Preschool Circus. 618-656-0436.
▪ Fighting Fake News — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Free class to teach the skills to sort out sensationalism and find reliable news sources. 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
▪ Lebanon Rotary Club Open House — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. el ReySol, 127 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Free food and conversations with rotary members. 618-214-2860.
▪ Lewis and Clark Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The McPike Math and Science Complex, Godfrey campus. Job seekers should bring resumes. 618-468-5500.
▪ Making a Difference Awards and Kim Massie Performance — 7 p.m. Saturday. Shenanigan’s, 6401 W. Main St., Belleville. Tickets $12 or $100 per table of 10 in advance. Mobile TOCO Shop Boutique, raffle, 50/50, silent auction. Awardees include Brandace Cloud, Gloria Crowder, Amanda Guinn, Curtis Louise Paradise and Dawn Putnam. Performances by Phoebe Lieberman with Sam Elfanbaum and The Skylark Brothers with Cailin Doolin. www.tocofamily.org or 618-257-8626.
▪ The Mascoutah Tuesday Women’s Club Spring Rummage Sale — 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Trinity Services, 973 N. 6th St., Mascoutah. Donations accepted on Thursday-Friday. Proceeds benefit AFLA Foundation, Leu Civic Center, Mascoutah Athletic Commission and the Mascoutah fire department. 618-566-4251.
▪ “Masquerspayed” Ball — 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Madison’s Tea Room, Wood River. Dining, drinking and dancing to benefit SNIP Alliance of Madison county. Admission $50. 815-483-5433.
▪ Sacred Heart Women’s Club Spring Rummage and Bake Sale — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. 102 S. Third St., Dupo. Admission on Friday of canned goods or a monetary donation to benefit DuKare.
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme: Club 50 - New Dancer Dance. Kate Garrison calling. The Tevlins cuing. Sponsored by the Dandy Dancers. 618-660-6030.
▪ Square Dance — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Gibault Catholic High School, Columbia Ave. and Moore St., Waterloo. Caller Doug Mallory. Sponsored by Waterloo Quadrilles Square Dance Club. 618-566-8752.
▪ St. Luke’s Annual Rummage Sale — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Luke, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. $5 admission on Friday. Bags of clothing $3 both days. 618-397-2295.
▪ State Rep. LaToya Greenwood Coffee Meeting — 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. McDonalds, 588 N. 24th St., East St. Louis. Rep. Greenwood invites the community to bring concerns and discuss over coffee. 618-646-9557.
▪ Story Hour and Fuzzy Friend Sleepover — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St. Kids invited to wear pajamas to the story time and bring a favorite stuffed animal. The stuffed animal stays at the library to be retrieved at 9 a.m. Saturday. 618-345-5848.
▪ Village of Elsah Museum 2017 Photography Exhibit Opening Reception — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Village Hall, 26 LaSalle, Elsah. Theme: A Village for All Seasons.
▪ Zumba Dance Program — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Community Room, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Presenter: Ana Maria Orozco Araujo. Includes history of dance, demonstration and opportunity to participate. Sponsored by the International Women’s Organization. 618-406-0259 or 618-830-5804.
Food
▪ Lenzburg Lion’s Club All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast — 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Lenzburg Community Center. Adults $9. Children $5. 618-791-5705.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West. Fish by the pound, plate and sandwich. Sponsored by Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies. Open to the public.
▪ Bluff Grange BBQ — 11 a.m. Saturday. Bluff Grange, 8567 State Route 163, Millstadt. Bratwurst, pork steak, sides. Carry outs only.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Chicken and Beer Dance — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Mascoutah Sportsman’s Club, 1535 N. County Road. Food, raffle, silent auction, 50/50 drawing. Tickets $25 per person. 618-772-9811.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ East Carondelet Fish Fry — 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Community center, 823 State Street East, East Carondelet. Cod, shrimp and sides. Carry outs. 618-286-8601.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. Support local veterans. 618-539-6095.
▪ Granite City Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carryout.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Holy Family Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Family Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City. 618-452-8244.
▪ Holy Trinity Parish Famous Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Fried or baked fish, shrimp and sides. Carryouts.
▪ Maryville Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. Cod loins, white fish cut ups with 2 sides, $9. Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts. 618-476-1891.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Smithton Turner Society Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Smithton Turner Hall, 15 N. Julia St., Smithton. Fried and baked cod. Carryout available. 618-277-9690.
▪ St. Agatha Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Market and Mill St., New Athens. Cod, shrimp, and sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-475-3579.
▪ St. Henry Parish Lenten Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main, Belleville. Cod, baked salmon, sides. Dine in or carry outs. 618-233-2423.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Bake and Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Cod, shrimp, sides, desserts. Eat in or carryout. 618-539-4720.
▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Mary school, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod and walleye by the sandwich, plate, or pound, sides. Carry outs.
▪ St. Paul UCC Lebanon Annual Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul church, 123 E. Dee St., Lebanon. Adult $10. Under 10 $5. Under 2 free. Fried chicken, sides, eat in or drive-thru carry outs. 618-537-4991.
▪ St. Rose Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Rose park location, 17633 St. Rose Road, Breese. Fish and sides.
▪ St. Teresa Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Teresa’s Parish Center, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Sponsored by St. Teresa’s Men’s Club. 618-235-4066.
▪ St. Teresa, Marydale Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Teresa of Avila church, 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. $10 adult, $5 child. Quilt raffle. Carryouts. 618-594-3266.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. Carry out available. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Waterloo Fish Fry — 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Sportsman Club, 4903 Sportsman Road, Waterloo. Fish, shrimp or chicken. Carry outs. 618-458-9927.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Menu from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cafeteria style 3:30-8 p.m. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Belleville Historical Society Trivia — 6 p.m. Saturday. St. Mary’s Church, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. $10 per person. Tables of 8. 50/50, survivor, silent auction, mulligans. Hosted by Belleville News-Democrat’s own Answer Man Roger Schlueter. 618-531-7753 or 618-409-1575.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville township. Information: 618-310-1289.
▪ Bunco Party — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. St. James Parish Center, 405 W. Madison, Millstadt. 50/50 and dessert buffet. Tickets $8. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. 618-476-3731.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Information: Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Dr. Willard Scrivner Public Health Foundation Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois, Swansea. $15 per person, tables of 8-10. Silent auction, games, 50/50. Emcee: Courtney Landrum from Y98’s “The Phillips and Company Morning Show.” 618-233-7703, ext. 4410.
▪ Gillespie 14th Annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction — 6 p.m. Saturday. Gillespie Civic Center. Silent auction items include St. Louis symphony, restaurants and hotel stays. Tickets $10 per person. Fundraiser benefits the Gillespie youth soccer program and the Coal Country Sports Complex Foundation. 217-839-3508 and 217-839-3498.
▪ Granite City Senior Club bingo — 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Granite City township hall, 2060 Delmar. Admission $1. Cards 4 for $1. For all seniors 50 and older. 618-877-0513.
▪ Meat Shoot for Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council PAC fund — Noon Sunday. TR’s Place, Belleville. Food and prizes. Meat rounds $3 per ticket. Money rounds $5 per ticket. 618-758-3513.
▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church bingo — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Stephen Catholic church, 901 S. Main, Caseyville. Regular bingo starts at 6 p.m. Color ball with $400 minimum payout, $500 coverall, $100 special games and $75 payout for regular games. Progressive game $75, $100 and $120. 618-398-9928.
▪ TOCO Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday. Shenanigan’s, 6401 W. Main St., Belleville. Tapestry of Community Offerings (TOCO) shop boutique, raffle, 50/50, silent auction. Tickets cost $12 each or $100 per table of 10 in advance. Can be purchased online or at TOCO, 825 W. Main, Belleville. All proceeds benefit TOCO textile pantry. www.tocofamily.org.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Cactus Moon Band — 8 p.m. to midnight Friday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Country music dance. Free admission. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association.
▪ Dennis Stroughnatt — 2 p.m. Sunday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 County Road, Mascoutah. Fiddler to perform a tribute to Ray Price and the Cherokee Cowboys. Tickets $10. 618-566-7425.
▪ “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. McKendree University, Lebanon campus, 400 N. Alton St. A play about the murder of Matthew Shepard in Wyoming and social/legislative reactions to it. Free event. 618-537-6863.
▪ “Lineage of David” — 7 p.m. Saturday. Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Drive. Southern gospel presented by Bethalto church.
▪ The Nelons — 10 a.m. Sunday. Christ United Church of Christ, 26 N. 14th St., Belleville. See the multi-dove award-winning and Grammy-nominated gospel music group during worship service and communion. Featuring Amber Nelon Thompson. 304-421-1278.
▪ “Silent Sky” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Continuing April 7-9. Monroe Actors Stage Company, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. Tickets $12. Seniors and students $10. 618-939-7469.
▪ Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir concert — 5 p.m. Sunday. Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave., Alton. Gospel songs and traditional hymns. 618-462-9769.
▪ Steel Guitar Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 216 Service St., Swansea. All singers and musicians welcome. Free admission. Sponsored by Swansea Improvement Hall. 618-779-1619.
Comments