‘Everybody knows everybody’ restaurant treats you like family

2:33 NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar visits SIUE Pause

1:41 SIUE will loan reserve funds to Carbondale campus

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue

2:04 Former college softball ace hoping to pitch for the Gateway Grizzlies

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes