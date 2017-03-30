Religion briefs for April 1-7

Lenten supper program
Attendees will enjoy a soup supper and then Michael McClymond will present “How the Reformation Shaped American Christianity” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Parish Hall, 410 N. High St., Belleville. This is the final lecture of the St. George’s Episcopal Church’s and St. Mark Lutheran Church’s Lenten series highlighting the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. Information: 618-233-6320.
Southern gospel concert in Bethalto
“Lineage of David,” an Oklahoma gospel group, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Drive. A good-will offering will be taken during the event. Information: www.lineageofdavid.com.
St. Teresa school fundraiser
St. Teresa Catholic School is having a free Happy Hour fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at The Wine Tap, 223 E. Main St., Belleville. The Wine Tap will donate 10 percent of the night’s sales to St. Teresa school. Information: 618-235-4066.
St. Paul chicken dinner
St. Paul United Church of Christ will have its annual chicken dinner at 11 a.m. Sunday at 123 E. Dee St., Lebanon. The all-you-can-eat meal includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, sides and homemade desserts. This event is either eat-in or drive-thru carry-outs. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for those younger than 2. Information: 618-537-4991.
The Nelons at Christ United Church
Christ United Church of Christ will have The Nelons, a Multi-Dove award winning and Grammy nominated recording group, perform during a special service at 10 a.m. Sunday, 26 N. 14th St., Belleville. The group brings modern influences to traditional Gospel music to create a sound all of their own. Information: 304-421-1278.
Homecoming Gospel choir in Alton
The Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave., Alton. John and Judy Roberts will direct area singers and musicians in this southern gospel concert. Information: 618-462-9769.
Interfaith partnership event
The Rev. Paul Coutinho, an international scholar, author and speaker will lead “An Afternoon of Spiritual Insight” from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church, 200 N. Church St., Belleville. This event is sponsored by the Metro-East Interfaith Partnership whose current members include practitioners of the Bahá’í, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and Religious Science faiths. The organization invites more members of diverse beliefs to join the conversation. Information: www.metroeastinterfaith.org.
Parish chicken dinner
St. Teresa of Avila Church will have a chicken dinner from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. This event will feature chicken, desserts and dressing and a quilt raffle. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Carry-outs are available. Information: 618-594-3266.
Women’s Interfaith Conference
The 37th Annual Women’s Interfaith Conference, “Women of Faith: Responding Faithfully in a Changing World,” is from 9:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the Dar al Jalal Masjid (mosque), 8945 Dunn Road, Hazelwood, Missouri. The panelist presentations on the theme of the conference are designed to remind attendees to form respectful and loving relationships. The fee to attend is $12. To register and for further information: 314-680-6917.
Goodman Revival in concert
Goodman Revival, a southern gospel group accompanied by a 6-piece band, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The First Christian Church, 1200 W. Boone, Salem. The concert will consist of Happy Goodman gospel songs written by Rusty Goodman. This event is sponsored by Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir. Information: 618-245-9133.
