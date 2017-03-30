Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings for April 2-8

Wednesday Club — The next club meeting will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fletcher’s Kitchen and Tap, 6101 W. Main. Linda Rice will present “Resurrection Hope.” There will be a mystery bag auction and members are encouraged to bring a canned food.
Optimist Club of Belleville — The next meeting will be at noon Tuesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. Featured speaker is Mayor Mark Eckert who will present “Recent and Future Happenings in the City of Belleville.” Guests are welcome.
L.I.F.T. — This social club for widows and widowers will meet 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. The cost is $13. The featured entertainment will be Forest Bivenue, “The Singing Sheriff.” Information: 618-638-4347.
St. Clair County Genealogical Society — The next society meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. The guest speaker John Keck will discuss “John Reynolds: Governor, Historian and Genealogy Resource.” Information: www.stclair-ilgs.org.
Gateway East Artist Guild — The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Southwestern Illinois College, PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St. Water color on batik painting by Linda Weiss Rawson, an Edwardsville artist, will be the demo. There will also be an art contest, 50/50 drawing and refreshments.
Fairview Heights
Sounds of Harmony — The local chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 50 Longacre Drive. Information: 618-566-8574.
Polish American Ladies Society — The next meeting will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road. The theme is “Wear Your Cardinal Red.” Lunch will be concession style food provided by the club. Members are encouraged to bring items for the food pantry.
Illinois Trekkers Volkssport Club — The next membership meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fairview Heights Library, 10017 Bunkum Road. This event is open to the public. Information: www.illinois-trekkers.org.
Glen Carbon
International Women’s Organization — The IWO will have a Zumba Dance Program at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road. Presenter Ana Maria Orozco Araujo will teach the history of Zumba Dance give a demonstration and then offer the opportunity for participation. This meeting is open to the public. Information: 618-406-0259 or 618-830-5804.
Marion
Southern Illinois Earth Science Club — The science club has its annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the City of Marion Pavilion behind Illinois Centre Mall. There will be fossils, minerals, Indian artifacts, gemstones, jewelry and more. This show will also feature working demonstrations of skills like arrowhead making, glass sphere making and other crafts. Information: www.siesclub.org.
O’Fallon
O’Fallon Garden Club — The next monthly meetingis at 6 p.m. Friday at the Rock Springs Park cabin, 1428 E. Third St. Information: 618-632-5530 or www.ofallongardenclub.com.
