Lifestyle briefs for April 2

Luncheon and silent auction
The St. Clair County Historical Society has its 15th annual fashion promenade, luncheon and silent auction fundraiser from 10:45 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8, at the St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Money raised from this event will go toward museum maintenance, programs and educational services for the community. Tickets are $40. Information: 618-234-0600.
St. Clair County sheriff’s academy
The annual Sheriff Watson Citizens’ Police Academy will take place from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays from April 6-May 11. The six-week academy is intended to provide citizens with an inside look at sheriff’s department operations. Class topics include public safety, crime scene, canine, special response team, force on force simulation, fire arms safety, patron operations, jail tour, identity left, communications and more. Participants must fill out an application and meet certain requirements to participate. The registration fee is $20 and will be donated to the Back Stoppers. Information: 618-825-5788.
River pool management presentation
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, is having an open house and presentation from 9-11:30 a.m. April 8, at the National Great Rivers Museum, No. 2 Lock and Dam Way, East Alton. This free event will provide information on Mississippi River pool management, river issues, projects and plans for future development. Information: 636-899-0050 or www.mvs.usace.army.mil.
Lewis and Clark job fair
Lewis and Clark Community College will have its annual job fair from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the McPike Math and Science Complex, Godfrey campus. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Information: 618-468-5500.
Blood drive
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have a blood drive from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St. Information: 618-288-1212.
