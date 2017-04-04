Local Easter events: egg hunts, dinner with the Bunny and more

The Easter Bunny is on its way. Get into the spirit with these Easter-themed events, egg hunts and parties going on in a town near you.
Belleville annual egg hunt
The Belleville annual Easter egg hunt will take place at 10 a.m. April 8, at Bellevue Park. There will be an egg hunt, cookies, punch and prizes plus photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. This event will take place rain or shine. Information: 618-277-9785.
Breakfast with the Bunny
A pancake breakfast will be served from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. Unlimited bowling, laser tag and arcade package will be available until 11 a.m. The Easter Bunny’s appearance is presented by Edison’s Lil’ Inventors Kids Club which is sponsored by The Bank of Edwardsville. Tickets for the breakfast are $10 and breakfast plus entertainment tickets cost $16. Information: 618-307-9020.
Schnucks’ annual Easter egg hunt
Schnucks, 1st National Bank of Waterloo and Crossview Church are sponsoring an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 8, at Schnucks, 907 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. There will be filled eggs, free cookie decorating and an O’Fallon fire truck to tour. Also, there will be pictures with the Easter Bunny and Uno. Information: 618-632-5525.
Easter bake sale and lunch to-go
Homemade dinners to-go will be sold from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 at Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish, 300 N. 4th St., Benld. The dinners are $8 and some options are cabbage rolls, cabbage noodles and meat-filled Russian crepes called blinchiki. The bake sale will include homemade bread rolls and baklava. Information: 217-204-1365.
Freeburg Easter egg hunt
The Freeburg Easter egg hunt will take place noon April 8 at the Catholic War Veterans, 3535 Route 159, Freeburg. This Easter egg hunt for ages 13 and under will take place rain or shine.
Spring break block party and Easter egg hunt
The Pentecostals of Troy are having their annual block party and egg hunt at 7 p.m. April 12 at 8965 Illinois 162, Troy. This free event is for ages 11 and under. There will be age group egg hunts, games, prizes and more. Information: 618-667-6054 or www.pentecostalsoftroy.org.
Basket raffle and sale fundraiser
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is having its annual Basket Raffle and Book and Gift sale from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. April 12 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 at the Prairie Heart Institute building, 340 W. Lincoln St., Belleville. The raffle will be for themed baskets designed and donated by different hospital departments. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Franciscan Fund.
The books and gifts portion of the event features items from “Collective Goods,” an organization that helps non-profits raise money through fundraising. Information: 618-234-2120, ext. 1594.
Easter dinner
St. Vincent de Paul is having an Easter dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13, at Cosgrove’s Kitchen, 3718 State St., East St. Louis. The Easter Bunny will be handing out special treats at the dinner. This event is eat-in only.
Gateway Grizzlies egg hunt
The Gateway Grizzlies 15th annual Easter egg hunt will take place at 9 a.m. April 15 at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Boulevard, Sauget. The free egg hunt will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and seven different age groups will have 10-15 minutes to collect eggs. Over 10,000 eggs will be hidden. The Easter Bunny, Izzy the Grizzlie, Lizzy the Polar Bear and more characters will be available for pictures.
All season ticket holders are encouraged to pick up their tickets at this event. If that isn’t possible, the Grizzlies will personally deliver the tickets to the purchaser’s home prior to opening day. Information: 618-337-3000.
Operation Kidsafe Safety Day and Easter egg hunt
George Weber Chevrolet is sponsoring an Operation Kidsafe Safety Day and egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at 701 Old State Route 3, Columbia. This event includes a free Operation Kidsafe life-time digital safety record, food, face painting, car seat checks, indoor egg hunt, pet adoption and more. Information: 727-771-6441.
Sunrise service at the tower
Pastor David Fields of the Assembly of God will be leading the annual Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. April 16, Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Drive, Hartford. Information: 618-251-9101.
