This best-selling author found success by milking goats, chopping wood

Author Elizabeth Gilbert didn’t have a TV set growing up, but she was exposed to plenty of art and literature.
Her family raised their own food on a farm in Connecticut.
“My parents were just really frugal, and they wanted to live on their own resources and their own resourcefulness,” she said in a recent telephone interview from her home in New York City. “There was no luxury.”
Gilbert, 47, considers this upbringing key to her success, which includes award-winning books and magazine articles. She’s best known for her 2006 memoir “Eat, Love, Pray,” which was made into a movie starring Julia Roberts.
Gilbert also describes her parents as “risk-takers” who wanted their children to grow up open-minded, independent and adventurous.
“I honestly can say I would not be where I am without that, even though I have no interest in chopping wood, milking goats, raising chickens, planting, canning, sewing or any of the other things I learned to do.”
Gilbert will speak at Hettenhausen Center for the Arts at McKendree University in Lebanon on April 12 as part of its Distinguished Speaker Series, but tickets are sold out.
Her focus will be “creative living,” the subject of her 2015 self-help book, “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear.”
“My definition of creative living is ‘any life that you lead where your choices are routinely based more on your curiosity than your fear.’ It’s a very simple definition, and I have an hour of things to say about it.”
Gilbert earned a political-science degree and worked as a cook, waitress and bartender before breaking into the world of magazine writing in the early 1990s.
She has authored seven books, including a 2006 memoir about her one-year journey of “spiritual and personal exploration” after a painful divorce. Its full title is “Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman’s Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia.”
Why did that book became an international best-seller?
“I don’t know,” Gilbert said. “I have no idea. I didn’t give it any more love and attention than anything else I ever wrote or anything I have written since. ... There’s an element of mystery to the entire thing.”
Gilbert viewed the film adaptation at a private showing that she called “surreal” and “trippy.”
“To see my journey on the big screen in living color with all the splendor of those geographical locations was really cool,” she said. “That’s something a movie can do and a book can’t.”
“Eat, Pray, Love” has more than 10 million copies in print. A 10th anniversary edition was released last year, geared toward a new generation of readers.
Commercial popularity aside, Gilbert’s favorite book is her second novel, “The Signature of All Things,” published in 2013.
“It was such a joy,” she said. “It was such a celebration for me to go back to writing fiction. I hadn’t written fiction in 12 years. I forgot how much fun it is to be able to invent worlds and be able to say it’s true just because you say it is.”
