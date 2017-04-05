What’s Happening for April 6-12

Noon Thursday, March 30, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Easter
▪ Belleville Annual Easter egg hunt — 10 a.m. Saturday. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. An egg hunt, cookies, punch and prizes plus photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. 618-277-9785.
▪ Easter Bake Sale and Lunch to-go — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish, 300 N. 4th St., Benld. Homemade dinners $8. Cabbage rolls, cabbage noodle, homemade bread rolls, baklava. Pre-orders accepted. 217-204-1365.
▪ Freeburg Easter egg hunt — Noon Saturday. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 Route 159, Freeburg. Easter egg hunt for ages 13 and under will take place rain or shine.
▪ Ruby and Rachel’s Vintage Finds Easter celebration — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 319 N. Main St., Columbia. Easter Bunny photos and treats.
▪ Schnucks’ annual Easter egg hunt — 10 a.m. Saturday. Schnucks, 907 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Egg hunt, free cookie decorating and an O’Fallon fire truck to tour. Pictures with the Easter Bunny and Uno. 618-632-5525
Events
▪ Addiction Loss Support Group — 6:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Family Hospice office, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. For parents and adult siblings grieving the death of a family member due to addiction. 618-277-1800.
▪ Belleville West BBQ Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sullivan’s Bar and Grill, 907 N. Illinois St, Swansea. Brickhouse BBQ will provide pork steaks, hot dogs and sides. Proceeds to benefit the Belleville West softball program. Preorder: cgarrett@bths201.org.
▪ Blood Drive — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St. Presented by Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. 618-288-1212.
• Blood Pressure Screening Clinic — 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 6. Centralia Recreation Complex, 115 E. 2nd St., Centralia. Free blood pressure screenings provided by SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
▪ Creating Keepsakes Scrapbook Convention — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Adults $10. 2-day pass $13. www.CKScrapbookEvents.com/stlouis.
▪ Dance held by Senior Swing Timers — 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Music by Dr. Dee. Admission: $10 members, $12 non-members. Open to public. 618-277-4540.
▪ Dandy Dancers Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Curt Braffet is caller. Pat Hilton is cueing.
▪ Electronics Recycling and Clothing Drive — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Prairie Heart Institute Building, 340 W. Lincoln St., Belleville. Sponsored by St. Elizabeth Hospital. Contact SpectrumEcycle Solutions with questions about electronic item donation. 314-428-0777.
▪ Everything Under the Sun Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. St. Teresa Catholic School gym, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. All proceeds will benefit St. Teresa school. This is an open event. Donation drop off from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday at the school gym. 618-235-4066.
▪ Gateway Regional Medical Center Auxiliary jewelry and accessory sale — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Proceeds from sale benefit GRMC scholarships.
▪ Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. City of Marion pavilion. Admission $2 for adults, free for children. Exhibits, working demonstrations, silent auctions and more. Sponsored by the Southern Illinois Earth Science Club. www.siesclub.org.
▪ Hearts in Faith Bowl-a-thon — 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. $25 per person, $125 per team. Ticket buys 3 games, shoes and raffle ticket. Door prizes. Fundraiser benefits Hearts in Faith, a non-profit that supports single moms and youth. 314-529-0214.
▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Corner of Union Ave. and State St., Litchfield. Open air market. Hundreds of vendors. 866-733-5833.
▪ Mental Health Awareness Event — 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Lindenwood Auditorium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Key speaker Theresa San Luis, “Tuning Out Stigma, An Artist’s Endeavor.” Free and open to the public. 618-239-6033.
▪ Metro-East Comic Book Convention — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Free admission. Comics from golden age to present day and collectibles. www.epguides.com/comics.
▪ PFLAG Belleville — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Open meeting and viewing of “Faces and Facets of the Transgender Experience.” 618-977-5078.
▪ River Pool Management Presentations — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. National Great Rivers Museum, No. 2 Lock and Damn Way, East Alton. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will provide information on river pools, river issues, projects and plans for the future. Free event. 636-899-0050.
▪ Rummage and Bake Sale — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m to noon Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ. 115 W. B St., Belleville. Brown bag special on Saturday. Sponsored by the Women’s Guild.
▪ Sip and Shop Ladies’ Night Out — 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6. On St. Louis Street, Lebanon. Complimentary drinks and appetizers, prize drawings, live music. Sponsored by Lebanon’s St. Louis Street Merchants Association.
▪ Spring Wildflower Walk — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Salt Lick Point Land and Water Reserve, 1309 Limestone Lane, Valmeyer. Join an expert and hiking group to view the Johnson Trail. No cost.
▪ St. Clair County Historical Society 15th Anniversary Fashion Promenade — 11 a.m. Saturday. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. $40 per person or $320 for table of 8. “Famous and Infamous Women,” presented by Sue Bechtold. 618-234-0600.
• Tales for Tails — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Kids in grades K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs. 618-452-6238 ext. 755.
▪ Wine Tap Happy Hour — 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The Wine Tap, 223 E. Main St., Belleville. The Wine Tap will donate 10 percent of the evening’s sales to St. Teresa School. Open to the public. 618-235-4066.
• Writing Group — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza. Open to the public. The group shares work and then has writing time. 618-632-3783.
▪ Young Women of Achievement Awards — 7 p.m. Monday. Bellecourt Manor, 225 East A St., Belleville. Tickets are $25. $200 for tables of 8. Keynote speaker: Patricia B. Wolff. 618-234-9639.
Food
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinner — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St. Chicken and sides. $9 adults, $4 child. 5 and under free. Carryouts. 618-248-5505.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West. Fish by the pound, plate and sandwich. Sponsored by Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies. Open to the public.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ East Carondelet Fish Fry — 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Community center, 823 State Street East, East Carondelet. Cod, shrimp and sides. Carry outs. 618-286-8601.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. Support local veterans. 618-539-6095.
• Granite City Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carryout.
• Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
• Holy Family Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Family Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City. 618-452-8244.
• Holy Trinity Parish Famous Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Fried or baked fish, shrimp and sides. Carryouts.
• Maryville Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. Cod loins, white fish cut ups with 2 sides, $9. Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
• Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
• Millstadt Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts. 618-476-1891.
• Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
• O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
• O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
• Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
• Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
• Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
• Smithton Turner Society Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Smithton Turner Hall, 15 N. Julia St., Smithton. Fried and baked cod. Carryout available. 618-277-9690.
• St. Henry Parish Lenten Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Monsignor Voss Parish Center, 5303 W. Main, Belleville. Cod, baked salmon, sides. Carry outs. 618-233-2423.
• St. Joseph Church Fish Bake and Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Cod, shrimp, sides, desserts. Eat in or carryout. 618-539-4720.
• St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Mary school, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod and walleye by the sandwich, plate, or pound, sides. Carry outs.
• St. Rose Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Rose park location, 17633 St. Rose Road, Breese. Fish and sides.
• Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. Carry out available. 618-934-3841.
• Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
• Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
• Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
• Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
• Waterloo Fish Fry — 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Sportsman Club, 4903 Sportsman Road, Waterloo. Fish, shrimp or chicken. Carry outs. 618-458-9927.
• Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Menu from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cafeteria style 3:30-8 p.m. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
• 18th annual Union School Trivia Night — 6 p.m. Saturday. KC Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. $10 per person, 8 players per table. Cash prizes, silent auction, 50/50. Benefits the children of Union School. 618-233-4132.
• Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville township. 618-310-1289.
• Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
• Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Partner night. Everyone welcome. 618-233-3370.
• Looking Glass Playhouse Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Althoff High School, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. $12 per person for tables of 8-10. Cash prizes. Hosted by Belleville News-Democrat’s own Answer Man: Roger Schlueter. 618-530-6124.
• St. Pancratius Euchre Tournament — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Pancratius Hall, Fayetteville. $5 per player. 618-791-5705.
• Trivia Night — 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. 10 rounds, 10 questions per round. $10 per person, 10 players per table. Raffle, drawings, prizes, mulligan’s, 50/50, heads and tails. Benefits The Autism Program of Illinois and Fighting for Autism. 618-799-8102.
Theater/Concerts
• 38th Annual O’Fallon Fiddle Contest and Bluegrass Show — 5 p.m. Saturday. KC Hall, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. $7 adults. $3.50 children. Music: Friends of Bluegrass, Country singer Brenda Cook, Thunder and Lightening Cloggers, Harmonica Champion Matt McElroy. 618-632-1384.
• “Goodman Revival” — 7 p.m. Friday. The First Christian Church, 1200 W. Boone, Salem. Southern gospel concert sposonsored by Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir. 618-245-9133.
