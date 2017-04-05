Lifestyle briefs for April 6

PFLAG film screening
PFLAG will show a movie, “Faces and Facets of the Transgender Experience,” at its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. PFLAG, formerly known as Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, is the United States’ largest organization for parents, families, friends, and allies united with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer. The meeting is open to the public. Information: 618-977-5078.
Fiddle contest and bluegrass show
George Portz’s 38th annual O’Fallon fiddle contest and bluegrass show will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the KC Hall, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Performers include Thunder and Lightning Cloggers and Illinois state harmonica champ Matt McElroy. The fiddle contest begins at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served all evening. Admission costs $7 for adults and $3.50 for children. Information: 618-632-1384.
Electronics recycling and clothing drive
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Mission Integration Committee is holding an electronics recycling and clothing drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Prairie Heart Institute, 340 W. Lincoln St., Belleville. SpectrumEcycle Solutions Inc., will manage the electronics. Donors can contact them at 314-428-0777 with questions about what items are acceptable and what are not. The clothing collected at this event will be donated to local service organizations. Information: 618-234-2120 ext. 1270.
Mental health awareness event
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwestern Illinois and Lindenwood University-Belleville is having an event at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Lindenwood Auditorium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Award-winning composer Theresa San Luis will present “Tuning Out Stigma, An Artist’s Endeavor,” a program about her experience with mental illness. This free event is co-sponsored by the Lindenwood Student Counseling and Resource Center and Chi Sigma Iota, the international honor society for students in counseling. Information: 618-239-6033.
Belleville West BBQ fundraiser
Sullivan’s Bar and Grill, 907 N. Illinois St., Swansea is hosting a barbecue fundraiser for the Belleville West softball program from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday. Brickhouse BBQ will provide pork steaks, hot dogs, cole slaw, baked beans and potato salad. You can pre-order by emailing: cgarrett@bths201.org.
