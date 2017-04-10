High school students cook up success in culinary competition

Local high school students skillfully wielded sharp knives and hot skillets during the recent Platinum Chef Team Challenge held at Red Bud High School.
Teams from Marissa, Chester, Columbia, Red Bud and Waterloo high schools tested themselves during the annual competition, which showcases their culinary skills as they create unique dishes from a variety of ingredients. They worked as teams, with minimal input during the event from their instructors. This year’s top team was Columbia High School, with Waterloo High School taking second place and Red Bud High School earning the third spot.
The annual competition is sponsored by Southwestern Illinois College, Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Education and Okaw Regional Vocational System.
“We’re proud to offer local students the chance to show off what they have learned in high school culinary classes through this event,” said Leisa Brockman, SWIC Culinary Arts and Food Management Program coordinator. “These students really get to exercise their skills and creativity.”
SWIC Culinary Arts faculty and other local culinary experts judged the students’ work on taste and appearance of the food, sanitation while cooking and each team’s ability to explain its dishes. As well, written tests were given and accounted for part of the scoring.
For more information on the Platinum Chef Competition, or for information on the SWIC Culinary Arts program, call Brockman at 618-235-2700, ext. 5436.
Platinum Chef Team Challenge Winners
Best of Competition: First place, Columbia High School; second place, Waterloo High School; third place, Red Bud High School.
Best Test Score: Red Bud High School
Best Utility/Support Team: Waterloo High School
Best Display Table Presentation: Columbia High School
Best Appetizer: Waterloo High School, fried green tomatoes with lime buttermilk ranch
Best Salad: Waterloo High School, composed spinach salad with strawberry kiwi vinaigrette
Best Entrée: Columbia High School, Columbia’s breakfast brunch stack was a hash brown waffle topped with bacon, a fried egg, avocado and a sliced tomato. Leisa said the hash brown waffle was surprisingly well-seasoned.
Best Dessert: Columbia High School, Bananas Foster topped waffle with homemade vanilla toffee crunch ice cream
Best Oral Presentation of Dishes: Columbia High School, with Sydney Bullock best presenter
Overall Competition MVP: Brooke Supancic, Red Bud High School
