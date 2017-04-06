Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings for April 9-15

Belleville
▪ Belleville Metro-East Christian Women’s Club — The next meeting of the Women’s Club will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson. Ruth Cutlett of Springfield will present “There’s Trouble in River City.” The club will also have Easter-themed games, trivia and treats. The cost is $13. Information: 618-398-0772.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — The next meeting of the Optimist Club will be noon Tuesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. Julie Meeks will present “Olive Oil Market Place.” Guests are welcome at this event.
▪ PSOP Book Club — The next meeting is 10 a.m. Thursday at the PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. The book title this month is “Alibi” by Joseph Konen. Club discussion leader will be Barb Stephenson.
▪ Heartlinks Grief Support Group — A monthly support group for parents and adult siblings grieving the death of a family member due to addiction will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Hospice office, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. Information: 618-277-1800.
Edwardsville
Madison County Genealogical Society — The Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St. Sharon Kilzer will speak about the 1763 massacre of the Conestoga.
Glen Carbon
Buck Road Cemetery Association — The association’s annual meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Glen Carbon Senior Community Center, 191 N. Main St. Officers will be selected at this event.
Shiloh
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019 — NARFE will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road. The buffet opens at 11 a.m. and the meeting begins at noon. Information: 618-526-7932.
