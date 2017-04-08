Wally figured he knew everything about Lincoln. He was wrong.

When I picked up “A. Lincoln: A Biography,” I figured it couldn’t hold much I hadn’t already read about the guy.
I mean, there are hundreds of books about Abraham Lincoln, but this one drew me in with countless details and interesting stories about a man who rose from nothing to greatness.
The book’s author, Ronald C. White. Jr., said Lincoln is timeless.
“A. Lincoln continues to fascinate us because he eludes simple definitions and final judgments,” White writes.
He considered himself a simple man, a man of the people who was willing to let his accomplishments speak for themselves. He wasn’t above campaigning or playing politics, but his eye was always on the common good.
The book title uses only the A of Abraham as Lincoln did in signing many letters and papers. No one is sure why Lincoln signed most of his correspondence with just a first initial, White says.
Maybe it was a time saver. He signed a lot of stuff.
He was “Honest Abe” because he swore not to walk away from the debt of a failed business in his younger years and spent years paying off all his creditors.
He was a conciliator as he drew in his opponents and made them part of his effort to govern. He was a minority president. Although he won 180 electoral votes out of 302, nearly 60 percent, he won less than half of the popular vote running against three other opponents.
Yet he promised to be open to everyone.
“I shall try to correct errors when shown to be errors; I shall adopt new views so fast as they appear to be true views,” he wrote to newspaper editors who often opposed him and sometimes drew his wrath as he shut them down.
He wasn’t vain and often made sport of his own rough looks and country upbringing.
The poet Walt Whitman said his face was “so awful ugly it becomes beautiful.” And that was one of the compliments among a torrent of insults.
Despite some early misgivings about making blacks equal partners in America, Lincoln clung to the belief they should be free and then fought for their citizenship.
“When we were the political slaves of King George, and we wanted to be free, we called the maxim ‘all men are created equal’ a self-evident truth; but now when we have grown fat, and have lost all dread of being slaves ourselves we have become so greedy to be masters that we call the same maxim ‘a self-evident lie,’” he said about the Southern stance on slavery.
“When the Know-Nothings (a 19th century political movement) get control, it will read ‘all men are created equal,’ except negroes, and foreigners and Catholics,” he wrote in another letter.
No matter how rude, dismissive or ugly other people were to Lincoln, he always was willing to forget and use those people if it suited his purpose,
Edwin Stanton, his Secretary of War, did an excellent job but most people probably would never have considered him for the job. Stanton was one of a group of lawyers involved in a farm machinery patent case in 1855. They hired Lincoln to participate when the case was in federal court in Chicago. But when the case was moved to Cincinnati he was ignored and humiliated by Stanton who refused to let him participate or even invite him to dinner with the other lawyers.
Later, Lincoln forgave the slight as he did frequently when he could use someone’s talent.
He wasn’t perfect but he was magnanimous, humble and caring.
Couldn’t we use a little of that today?
Comments