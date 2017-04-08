Lifestyle briefs for April 9

Poetry meet-up
In honor of National Poetry month, Angela Barnes and Heart Spoken Words will have a poetry meet-up and reading from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road. This program is for everyone who loves or writes poetry from beginner to published author. Attendees are invited to read their own work or enjoy other’s readings. Information: 618-398-4357.
Edwardsville citizen’s police academy
The Edwardsville Police Department will have a citizen’s police academy from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning April 13 and continuing for 10 weeks. Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations and exercises to increase participant’s knowledge and create a positive working relationship between citizens and the police department. This academy is for adults aged 21 years and older. Information: www.cityofedwardsville.com/police or 618-656-2131, ext. 151.
Heartlands Conservancy annual dinner
The 2017 Heartlands Conservancy annual dinner will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Four Points by Sheraton, 319 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. This event will recognize Richard Essner, Associate Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the 2017 winners of the Green Leaf Achievement Awards. Tickets cost $50 for non-members and $40 for conservancy members. Reservations for this event are due by Thursday, April 13. Information: www.heartlandsconservancy.org or 618-566-5441, ext. 10.
‘Spring Fling’
Illinois Master Gardeners are having a “Spring Fling,” from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Hoffman Community Center, Hoffman. Tickets are $20 each and include lunch. Attendees must register by this Thursday to reserve tickets for the event. Topics include: how to avoid invasive species in your garden, how to design a rain garden, four seasons landscape care tips and pollinator gardens. Information: http://web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw/.
Comments